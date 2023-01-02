Prince Harry Blasts His Brother, Says "Silence is Betrayal" in Regard to Royal Family

Prince Harry is about to spill all the Royal tea.

In two upcoming interviews, the Duke of Sussex delves into his and Meghan Markle’s decision to step back as active members of his infamous family.

At one point, he even states “silence is betrayal” when it comes to his father, King Charles, brother, Prince William, and other alleged loved ones.

First, in footage released from Harry’s sit-down with ITV’s Tom Bradby, Harry says simply: “I would like to get my father back. I would like to have my brother back.”

Except… it isn’t that simple.

“It never needed to be this way, the leaking and the planting,” Harry continues, citing the devious nature of higher-ups at Buckingham Palace and adding:

“I want a family, not an institution. They feel as though it’s better to keep us somehow as the villains.”

Prince Harry opened up about a dark chapter in his past on his new Netflix series. (Photo via Netflix)

Harry and Meghan recently came out with a Netflix documentary that chronicled these same kinds of complaints and issues.

Markle claimed she feared for the safety of her kids at one point.

The Duke is also about to release a memoir (titled “Spare”) that is expected to be an attack on The Royal Family.

It is the promotion of this book that now has Harry on the press circuit.

LONDON, ENGLAND – JUNE 03: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex leave after a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul’s Cathedral in London. (Photo by Matt Dunham – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

“Every single time I’ve tried to [reconcile]privately, there have been briefings and leakings and planting of stories against me and my wife,” Harry continues in the ITV footage released so far.

“The family motto is ‘never complain, never explain’, but it’s just a motto. They [palace aides] will feed or have a conversation with a correspondent, and that correspondent will literally be spoon-fed information and write the story, and at the bottom of it, they will say they have reached out to Buckingham Palace for comment.

“But the whole story is Buckingham Palace commenting.

“So when we’re being told for the last six years, ‘we can’t put a statement out to protect you’, but you do it for other members of the family, there becomes a point when silence is betrayal.”

In an interview with Anderson Cooper for 60 Minutes, meanwhile, Harry expands on allegations of “leakings” in the media and how negative stories have affected him and Meghan.

He also tells Cooper why he’s addressing these matters in a public forum.

In the eagerly anticipated memoir, the father of two promises a “firsthand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful.”

There’s a reason members of his family are freaking out about it.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make an appearance at the UN.(Photo via Getty)

According to his publishers, the book will cover Harry’s lifetime in the spotlight — from childhood to the present day… including his dedication to service, the military duty that twice took him to the frontlines of the war in Afghanistan, and the joy he has found in being a husband and father.

“Prince Harry will offer an honest and captivating personal portrait, one that shows readers that behind everything they think they know lies an inspiring, courageous, and uplifting human story,” Penguin Random House said in a statement about the memoir.

It is being touted as “the definitive account” of the Duke of Sussex’s life.

Harry and Meghan are rumored to have signed a $20 million, four-book deal with Penguin Random House in 2021 and there has recently been speculation that a memoir by Meghan might be part of the publication series.