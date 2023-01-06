Meri Brown Grows a Spine, Tells Kody: You’re Gonna Miss Me When I’m Gone!

At. Last.

Over the past several months, Meri Brown has shared cryptic quote after cryptic quote… seemingly acknowledging that she wasn’t with spiritual spouse Kody any longer and trying to come across as totally cool with that outcome.

But then, however, Meri was shown footage on part one of the Sister Wives tell-all special last month featured Kody stating that he didn’t consider himself married to Meri in any way, shape or form.

And she responded in both stunned and hurt fashion.

“Like, he just made the decision,” Meri said on air. “I’ve never heard him say that to me.”

Despite the harsh words, and despite the way Kody has treated her for just about a decade now, Meri was asked on this same special whether she’d ever reconcile with the polygamist and she replied:

“I would. I definitely would. But I don’t think that he’s interested.”

Sort of pathetic, right?

This Sunday, though, TLC will air part three of this same one-on-one special.

And, for the first time, Meri comes across like a far more self-confident woman than she has in the past when it comes to her broken relationship with Kody.

“I don’t think Kody realizes the sh-t that I am,” Meri comes right out and says.

“And if he hasn’t realized it so far, you know, maybe he never will and maybe he doesn’t want it.”

Meri Brown included this photo as a way to say goodbye to the year 2022 on Instagram.

In a sneak peek posted by People Magazine, Meri adds:

“Here’s the thing, this is what I say people change.

“Maybe he’s just at this place that’s like ‘she’s just not for me anymore’ and he’s now finally just saying it.”

We mean, he’s been saying it for a LONG time. But it sounds like Meri is only first now hearing it.

Kody Brown does more of his trademark ranting on Sister Wives.

When asked by host Sukanya Krishnan if she would wait for Kody, the Sister Wives cast member emphasized that she wasn’t certain about her future plans.

“I don’t know,” she responded. “Time will tell won’t it. It’s for me to decide. He’s decided so now what?”

On Tuesday, after saying goodbye to 2022, the TLC personality shared a post on her Instagram Story that sort of teased where her head is after she announced her split from husband Kody last month.

“I am not for everyone,” the reposted quote opened.

It continued underneath in smaller letters:

“I know my truth. I know who I am. I know what I bring to the table.

“I’m not easy to deal with but I do bring tons of value. I bring love and strength, but I am not perfect, and if I don’t fit in with a person or group that is okay with me.”

O

a