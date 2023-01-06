Joy Behar Blames "Heterosexual Conservatives" for Existence of Football in Damar Hamlin-Related Rant

By now, you likely know the sad and scary story of Damar Hamlin.

A 24-year old safety for the Buffalo Bills, Hamlin collapsed this Monday night after making a tackle against the Cincinnati Bengals.

We later learned that Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest and that CPR had to be performed immediately on the field in order to save his life.

Thankfully, Hamlin appears to be progressing at the moment.

We don’t yet know what caused this extreme medical scare — but Joy Behar appears sure of who and what to blame for the tragedy.

During Wednesday’s episode of The View, the 80-year old co-host made her disdain for the violent nature of tackle football very well known while discussing what happened to Hamlin.

Said Behar on air:

“45% of Americans think that tackle football is appropriate. Heterosexual men voted the most support for kids doing football. And conservatives were more likely to support youth tackle football. Just saying.”

Joy Behar is pictured here at Family Equality Council’s “Night at the Pier” at Pier 60 on May 8, 2017 in New York City. (Getty Images)

We’re not really sure here what Behar is just saying.

That football should be outlawed?

Earlier in the conversation, fellow panelist Sunny Hostin shared an anecdote about her son… who recovered from a hamstring injury playing football.

“He realized at that point, uh-oh. I could – that could happen to my brain, and so he quit,” she explained, citing the persistent danger of concussions to those who play football.

Then there was Sara Haines, who said her son also plays football and that he’s described it as a “bonding experience,” adding overall:

“I grew up, and football was just the norm. My parents went to the games long after we were even in high school because the whole town did.

“I loved ‘Friday Night Lights,’ et cetera, et cetera.

“What [concussions and this injury] might change is people that have kids coming up because like me, you even wouldn’t have known all the damage that could be done now.”

We’ll leave it up to readers to debate the legitimacy of Behar’s point above, but will end this post with an even more positive update in regard to Demar Hamlin:

Hamlin’s breathing tube was removed overnight, according to the physicians at University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

He continues to “progress remarkably in his recovery.”

His neurological function remains intact and he even took a moment on Friday to FaceTime with his teammates.