Meri Brown: Don’t Trash Talk Kody, I’m Totally Cool with My Ex!

Meri Brown is finally done with Kody Brown.

But the long-time Sister Wives star doesn’t want her fans and/or supporters to start going off on her ex.

On Tuesday, Meri and Kody released a joint statement that ended their romantic entanglement once and for all.

“After more than a decade of working on our relationship in our own unique ways, we have made the decision to permanently terminate our marriage relationship,” reads the message.

Meri Brown has moved on, at last, from Kody. We wish her the best going forward!

This statement came out about two weeks after Meri reacted on air to footage of Kody saying he didn’t even consider himself married to his first wife any longer.

It also came many years after Kody divorced Meri in order to legally marry Robyn, a move that effectively ended his relationship with Meri.

The two have not been intimate with each other in a decade.

“I married Meri and it was a hard relationship from the very beginning,” Kody very recently said on a special Sister Wives episode.

“During this process, we are committed to kindness and respect toward each other and to all members of our family,” concluded the exes yesterday.

“We are also committed to the continued healing of any and all relationships with the family so that we can move forward with forgiveness, grace, and love.”

As you can tell, the split appears to be quite amicable.

And Meri wants to keep it that way.

Meri Brown sits here and is grilled as part of the Sister Wives Season 17 tell-all special.

“There is so much more to be told about this story, and I assure you, my truth will be told,” Meri wrote in a caption alongside her announcement.

She then asked for peace when it comes to Kody and this dissolution of her marriage:

“But for now, know that there is peace in my heart, and I hold no animosity toward Kody.

“I am not, and pray that I never will be, in a place where I will enjoy making, or seeing you make, rude and demeaning comments about him.”

Meri wrapped her caption with even more positively, writing:

You likely will have a range of emotions and opinions at this news and want to offer comments. In doing so, please be considerate of the fact that we are real people, with real lives, and real emotions.

Please try to refrain from congratulating me at the break up of my marriage.

I value the relationship I had, and look forward to stepping into 2023 and my future with grace, kindness and power.

Step into kindness with me. Put positive energy out into the world. Worthy Up!

For his part, Kody has not said anything beyond the statement shared above.

He is only married to Robyn at this point, as Meri, Christine and Janelle have ALL left the polygamist.

You’ll forgive us for not feeling too sorry for him.