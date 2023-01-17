Kailyn Lowry Denies That She Secretly Gave Birth In November ... But Fans Aren't Convinced

Kailyn Lowry has been at the center of many bizarre controversies over the course of her career.

But this latest might be the strangest one yet — and it doesn’t look like it’s going away anytime soon.

For much of last year, fans were convinced that Lowry was secretly pregnant with her fifth child.

Kail repeatedly denied the allegations, but many remained convinced that she had a low-key bun in the oven.

Kail cries during one of her final MTV appearances. (Photo via MTV)

These days, no one is accusing Kail of hiding a secret pregnancy.

But that’s only because the public is now convinced that Lowry secretly gave birth in November.

Mind you, Lowry has not stopped posting on social media or hosting podcasts in the months since she allegedly welcomed a fifth child.

Kailyn Lowry hosts several popular podcasts. (Photo via Instagram)

But fans are convinced that she’s figured out a way to broadcast a significant portion of her life while still concealing the fact that the has an infant at home.

We’re not saying it’s impossible — but Kail is really next-level shady if she’s been pulling off a lie of this magnitude for two months.

Anyway, the latest “evidence” of Kail’s alleged con comes to us courtesy of TikTok, where Lowry posted the video below earlier this week:

“Ok, so my kids are in the pool in 30-degree weather, and I just like sitting here,” said a blanket-enshrouded Kail.

“Are those blankets hiding a baby?” one fan asked.

“Absolutely not.I’m sitting outside in 30-degree weather,” Lowry replied, according to UK tabloid The Sun.

Fans think Kailyn Lowry’s latest Instagram Story contains evidence of her pregnancy. (Photo via Instagram)

“I have seen so many articles about you having another baby, so I had to ask when I saw the blankets,” the fan then clarified.

The rumors about Kail being secretly knocked up by then-boyfriend Elijah Scott began back in the summer of 2022.

Kail Lowry with ex-boyfriend Elijah Scott. (Photo via Instagram)

These days, Lowry and Scott appear to be broken up, but they might also be parents to an infant child.

Kail took a hiatus from her podcasts in November, and many believe she was on maternity leave.

“Obviously, she’s out for the arrival of baby Elijah,” one person commented on Reddit.

Fans think Kailyn Lowry is pregnant with her fifth child. (Photo via Instagram)

“Along with the acrylic nails she took off yesterday, this tracks for the baby being born in the next week or so,” another added.

Around Christmas, fans started claiming that they could hear quiet baby sounds in the background of Kail’s videos.

“That is 10000% a baby. I remember that sound because it was the ‘quiet’ part of having a baby around,” one commenter wrote.

Kailyn Lowry is pictured here on an episode of Teen Mom 2, courtesy of an installment that aired in 2022. (Photo via MTV)

Obviously, if Kail is now a mother of five, that’s a secret that she’s very keen on keeping.

And since she’s no longer on a reality show, she might be able to keep that secret for quite some time.

Of course, Kail is still a public figure who relies on her fan base for her income — and if it turns out she’s been hiding a baby, she’s gonna have a lot of explaining to do!