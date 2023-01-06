Lisa Vanderpump DESTROYS Lisa Rinna Following RHOBH Exit: The Witch Is Dead!

Just when you thought the War of the Lisas had finally reached its bloody end, the British combatant went ahead and fired one of the most epic shots of the entire conflict!

Yes, as you may already know, Lisa Vanderpump and Lisa Rinna are not fond of one another.

This mutual distaste was abundantly evident during their time on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but reality show castmates often exaggerate their ill will for the sake of the cameras.

The best indication that these ladies really don’t like each other came when Vanderpump left RHOBH and Rinna continued to snipe at her on social media.

And now the tables have turned.

Earlier this week, Rinna announced her departure from the long-running Bravo series.

And her rival Lisa seized the opportunity to get in a cutting remark.

This still from a Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11 trailer shows Lisa Rinna stare at her phone, unconvinced. (Photo via Bravo)

“Ding dong,” Vanderpump tweeted just minutes after Rinna’s announcement.

Now, that doorbell impression might not seem especially scandalous at first glance, but it seems that Vanderpump was referencing the Wizard of Oz song that goes “ding-dong, the witch is dead.”

Lisa didn’t correct any of the commenters who pieced together the reference, so it’s safe to say she meant it that way!

Lisa Vanderpump poses here at the Los Angeles Pride Festival. She’s a major advocate of LGBT rights. (Photo via Getty)

The feud between the Lisas started in 2019, when Rinna began to suspect that RHOBH was being used to promote a planned spin-off series centering around Vanderpump’s pet rescue efforts.

“I’m a hustler. I make no bones about that. I think you get paid for what you do. So my feeling is, if we indeed are servicing a spinoff, we should be paid for it,” Rinna wrote on her Instagram Stories at the time.

“I am so happy for all of us to use this platform for makeup lines, bathing suit lines, network TV shows, restaurants, [charities], clothing lines, fitness empires, you name it. I support these women, 100 percent.

Lisa Rinna sits here and has an interesting look on her face during a Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion. (Photo via Bravo)

“But if you are going to use our services without telling us — that we are playing out a storyline to launch a pilot for a new show and you don’t compensate us extra for that — yeah, I’m a hustler,” she added.

“I get paid for what I do. So, if this indeed becomes another show, my lawyer will be calling.”

The spin-off never happened, but the feud continued.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna is clearly surprised here. (Photo via Bravo)

Lisa and Lisa went at it again when Vanderpump stepped away from RHOBH after a pair of deaths in her family.

“I too lost my father while filming and I completely understand that everyone’s grieving process is just that their grieving process,” Rinna said at the time.

“We have all reached out to her and we are all there for her,” she wrote on Instagram.

Lisa Vanderpump poses for a promo pic. (Photo via Bravo)

“She has chosen to not film with us. I too lost my sister to an overdose. I have great empathy and I have been there. If you sign up to do a job you do it. No matter what. That’s show biz. I did it.”

Vanderpump stepped away from the show for good shortly thereafter, and she seems to have never forgiven her former co-star.

This week, Rinna followed suit and announced her own departure.

Lisa Rinna feuded with the other Lisa during their time on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

“This is the longest job I have held in my 35-year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series,” she told Us Weekly in a statement.

“It has been a fun 8-year run and I am excited for what is to come!’”

If the folks at Bravo know what’s good for them, they’ll get the Lisas on a spin-off together STAT!