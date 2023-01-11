Teresa Giudice Blasts Jen Shah: Please, I Am Nothing Like Her!

On the surface, Teresa Giudice and Jen Shah have a lot in common.

They both star on Real Housewives franchises and they have both faced legal recourse for rather serious financial crimes.

In 2014, Teresa was sentenced to 15 months behind bars for her role in a bankruptcy fraud scheme.

Just a few days ago, meanwhile, Shah was sentenced to 6.5 years in federal prison for orchestrating her own type of fraud scheme… one that scammed senior citizens across the nation out of their money.

With Shah reportedly bawling her eyes out over this judicial decision, might Teresa have some advice for her fellow Bravo personality?

“I mean, you gotta try to keep it together as much as you could while you’re in there,” the 50-year-old said on the January 11 episode of her Namaste B$tches podcast.

“That’s all you could do. I mean, I know my kids know that I didn’t do anything. Joe told them.”

Not many specifics there from Giudice, perhaps because she went on to bristle over the notion that she is anything like Jen Shah.

Jen Shah committed some heinous crimes. She has a lot to think about in prison.

“I wouldn’t steal anybody’s money,” Teresa said to co-host Melissa Pfeister. “I would not do that. I would never do that. That’s so bad.”

One could argue, of course, that lying to the government about one’s finances — as Teresa confessed to doing years ago — actually is stealing money from other Americans because Teresa and her ex-husband avoided paying taxes on their true income at the time.

But we can still see Teresa’s point here.

Shah pleaded guilty in July to lying directly to individuals over the phone in order to gather their personal information and sell it to the highest bidder.

Teresa Giudice has a rough Season 12. Some fans even called for her to be fired afterward.

“I am sorry,” Shah said in court earlier this month, adding:

“My actions have hurt innocent people. I want to apologize by saying, I am doing all I can to earn the funds to pay restitution…

“Longstanding untreated mental issues caused me to create my own fractured reality. This is a crucible moment for me.”

“With the proper medication I can now see what happened. I wish I could have stood outside myself. I am sorry.”

Jen Shah does not look happy on Season 3 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. She rarely looks happy.

Teresa and her ex — who was deported to his native Italy in 2019 upon completing his own prison sentence — share daughters Gia, 22, Gabriella, 18, Milania, 16, and Audriana, 14.

“When you’re stealing [from] people and the kids could read this, and be like, ‘Mom, well why’d you do this?’ What do you say to your kids to that?” Giudice asked on her podcast in regard to Shah’s actions.

Teresa was released from jail after serving 11 of her 15 months in December 2015.

Previously, she was also asked about Todd Chrisley and what that reality star should expect when he reports to prison, Teresa replied:

“It’s going to be very hard but they have to make the best of it … but they have to stay connected to their children and make it work.”