Extreme Sisters Season 2: Meet the Close-Knit Cast!

Forget the Sister Wives.

And let’s look past the Brother Husbands for now, okay?

TLC is about to present, once again, a handful of Extreme Sisters.

On January 23, this reality show will return for a second season, as viewers follow siblings who take their bonds “to the extreme.”

The official network description continues:

“Their obsession with each other is over the top, and they unapologetically refuse to change anything about the unconventional ways they live their lives.”

As for which Extreme Sisters whose close connection fans will be getting to know this winter?

Courtesy of Entertainment Tonight and producers of the series, we’ve listed the synopsis of these sisters below. Let’s go ahead and meet the cast…

Christina and Jessica (known as “Psychic Sisters”) are ready to mend their relationship and are itching to return to living parallel lives, but John is not as forgiving.

Fearing negative energy, Christina pressures John and Jessica to mend their relationship before her baby comes.

With Christina and John gearing up to welcome a new addition to the family, Jessica can’t help but feel left out.

Even though she has a new partner to lift her spirits, Jessica still feels like something is missing.

Ashley and Vee (“Step Sister-Sister”) are proving that even if you aren’t blood relatives, you can still share a close, sibling bond.

Recently, Ashley has undergone some severe and traumatizing health issues that left her no choice but to perform a hysterectomy and remove her uterus.

Ashley had been dreaming of having more children, so the news was devastating.

Ashley wants Vee to be a surrogate for her but Vee’s long-time partner, Demetrius, stands in the way.

Hannah, Katherine and Nadia (“Staten Island Sisters”) are committed to doing life together.

At 25 years old, they still live together, sleep in the same room, vacation together, game together, speak their own made-up language together and fight together.

In short, they live in their own triplet world.

Their triplet lifestyle holds them back from romantic relationships and, they’re starting to realize, from growing up.

Anna and Lucy (“One in the Same”) live their lives as one person and even make sure their hair is cut the same number of times for the same amount of time.

Their identical lifestyle is challenging to keep up with as they weigh their choices of becoming mothers or starting new careers.

Their shared partner, Ben, fully supports their choices, but worries the girls are sacrificing their happiness in order to sustain their identical lifestyle.

Jordan and Randi (“Country Chic Sisters”) have shared everything in life together and still do to this day.

Naked as the day God made them, they enjoy long talks in the bath while giving each other homemade spa treatments.

Jordan has typically been the one to speak for the both of them, but now Randi is starting to find her own voice as she deepens her romantic relationship.

Dating identical twins is Randi and Jordan’s fairytale come true and now they’re getting close to their dream of a quaternary marriage with the introduction of handsome identical partners Daniel and Derek.

The sisters are hoping for a year of happy endings.

Engagements, weddings and babies look to be on the horizon, but they might not be able to keep the fairytale going.