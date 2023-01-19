Carole Baskin: Internet Baffled By Reports That Tiger King's First Husband Was Found ALIVE In Costa Rica

Join us for a moment as we transport you back to March of 2020.

It was a time when Covid-19 was still known as “the coronavirus,” and Americans were optimistic that a two-week lockdown would be sufficient to “flatten the curve.”

And it was a time when millions of newly shut-in Netflix viewers became acquainted with the strange saga of Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin.

Yes, Tiger King quickly became the streaming platform’s most-watched series during the first weeks of the lockdown, and the fact that we’re still talking about it nearly three years later is a testament to the cultural impact of the true crime doc.

Did Carole Baskin really kill her husband and feed him to tigers? The Tiger King star says she has evidence of her innocence. (Photo via Netflix)

In case you somehow missed it (What the hell else were you doing those first weeks of the pandemic? Spending time with loved ones?!) one of Tiger King‘s most shocking storylines involved the allegation that Baskin murdered her second husband, Don Lewis.

As Carole’s rival, Joe Exotic, mentioned these allegations every change he got.

Just to add a little gruesome color to his claim, Exotic often accused Baskin of feeding Lewis’ body to her tigers.

Joe Exotic will likely remain in prison for the next couple of decades. But he’s still finding ways to stir up controversy on the inside.

These days, Exotic is in prison on murder for hire charges, having allegedly hired a hitman to kill Baskin.

As for Carole, she’s at the center of a bizarre new controversy, thanks to claims that her missing husband has been found alive and well after going missing way back in 1997.

But has this decades-old mystery actually been solved, or is this another case of misinformation spreading like wildfire on social media?

Carole Baskin may have killed her husband. She denies these accusations, however. (Photo via Netflix)

Here’s the deal:

A Tiger King sequel titled — you guessed it — Tiger King 2 debuted in November of 2021, and to say it didn’t make quite as much of a splash as the first one would be putting it very, very mildly.

In fact, it seems that folks on Twitter and Reddit are just now catching wind of a scene involving a Homeland Security document suggesting that Don Lewis might be alive and living in Costa Rica.

“I was not aware of it until TK2 aired,” Baskin said when asked about the possibility that her husband is still alive during a recent interview.

Baskin long ago remarried, and she’s alleged on several occasions that Lewis was an abusive philanderer.

But she’s still happy about the news that he’s not dead, because — well, obviously his continued existence would be pretty iron-clad evidence that she didn’t murder him.

The only problem is, the “evidence” presented by the TK2 filmmakers is almost certainly bogus.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has been in charge of the investigation into Lewis’ death for over 25 years, and they say there’s zero reason to believe he’s still alive.

Lewis has been presumed dead since 2002, and his lawyer and relatives say they still firmly believe that he’s dead.

Some of those people also believe Carole murdered him and fed him to her tigers, but that’s a conversation for another time …