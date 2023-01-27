Britney Spears Pleads for Privacy After Police Called to Home, Says She Feels "Gaslit and Bullied"

Britney Spears has sent a message to her fans, followers… and pretty much anyone who claims to be concerned about her.

In case you hadn’t heard, the singer was visited by the police this week, a few days after Spears deactivated her Instagram account.

A number of individuals out there were concerned over what this meant, prompting them to actually call the police and request a welfare check.

A day after this weird incident, Britney posted a statement on Twitter.

“I love and adore my fans but this time things went a little too far and my privacy was invaded,” Spears said on Thursday.

Previously, Britney posted an Instagram video of her dancing and saying, “I changed my name to River Red.”

The singer then took down her account, a decision that led concerned fans to call the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Spears, “The police never entered my home and when they came to my gate they quickly realized there was no issue and left immediately.”

Perhaps the worried men and women in question had the best of intentions — but still. What the heck, right?!?

Britney snaps a selfie while sporting some specs. (Photo via Instagram)

“This felt like I was being gaslit and bullied once the incident made it to the news and being portrayed once again in a poor and unfair light by the media,” Britney continued on Twitter.

She concluded:

“During this time in my life, I truly hope the public and my fans who I care so much about can respect my privacy moving forward. All the love, B.”

Spears, of course, has been through a lot of late.

For over 13 years, Spears was under an involuntary conservatorship run by her dad, which was terminated in late 2021 after a lengthy legal, candid and emotional battle.

In a 22-minute audio message posted to YouTube in August 2022, Spears provided an in-depth look at her side of the story, making enormous claims against members of her family.

“It was pure abuse,” she said of the conservatorship. “And I haven’t even really shared even half of it.”

Speaking about her father, Spears added in the past: “He loved to control everything I did.”

Spears, however, can’t shake controversy… despite being free from the grips of her seemingly awful father.

Last week, for example, the superstar was accused of acting so crazy at dinner that her husband stormed out of the restaurant in which they were dining.

In the end, though, this claim appears to have been debunked.

We continue to wish Britney Spears nothing but the best.