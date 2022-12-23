Amy Duggar Shocks Fans With Racy Remarks About Her Sex Life: I’m a Total Hoe!

Amy Duggar is far more modern and progressive than most of the members of her ultra-conservative family.

But she’s still extremely old-school when compared to most public figures in 2022.

While it’s not uncommon for some celebs to talk about their sex lives on social media, people generally don’t expect that sort of content from Amy.

So you can imagine the widespread surprise when Amy made a risqué holiday-related joke on Instagram this week.

Amy Duggar seems happier than ever on Instagram. (Photo via Instagram)

Yes, despite the uproar from some of her more prudish fans, Amy’s post was nothing more than a joke.

But it was a mighty racy one by Duggar standards.

And some of her followers were caught off-guard, possibly as a result of the contrast between the festive photo that Amy posted and the caption she wrote to go with it.

Amy Duggar put on a Santa hat and made a racy joke for Christmas. (Photo via Instagram)

“Hmmm.. I eat all the cookies, presents just magically appear, my belly is full, and I’m a hoe for the hubby!” Amy wrote.

“Omg I’m Santa!!”

She captioned the post: “HO HO HO!”

Amy Duggar and Dillon King seem to enjoy a very healthy marriage. (Photo via Instagram)

Clearly, Amy is a big fan of her husband, Dillon King.

Is it possible to be a “hoe” for one person though?

We’re not really sure, but as a Duggar, Amy is probably relatively new to the world of “edgy” humor, so we guess we’ll cut her some slack.

Amy Duggar has not been shy in criticizing members of her own family. And we applaud her for that. (Photo via Instagram)

However, Amy’s evangelical followers were understandably put off by the joke.

And surprisingly, even some of her more progressive, anti-Jim Bob followers found the post to be in poor taste.

“She had me till ‘I’m a hoe for the hubby,'” one Reddit user wrote, according to UK tabloid The Sun.

Amy Duggar King took to her Instagram Stories to share a racy joke with her followers. (Photo via Instagram)

“Wtf does that have to do with Santa?!?!?!?!” another asked.

“Some people shouldn’t have access to numerous social media platforms,” a third joked.

“What kind of Christmas stories was she told growing up??? Gross,” a fourth chimed in.

Amy Duggar is not a fan of her cousin Josh. And she’s been opening up about the ways in which he’s affected her life. (Photo via Instagram)

Others theorized that Amy is trying her hand at “edge-lord” humor in an effort to prove how dissimilar she is from her famous cousins.

“Probably Amy: ‘Does this prove that I don’t live like my cousins?’ Also, congrats on the sex I guess,” wrote one such redditor.

“‘I’m a hoe for the hubby’ that has nothing to do with Santa. She’s annoying with her constant need for attention,” another complained.

Amy Duggar shared this beautiful photo of herself to Instagram in late April of 2022. (Photo via Instagram)

“It’s HO, not hoe which is a garden tool. Also, cringe,” wrote another.

Needless to say, Amy’s attempt at racy humor did not go over well!

But hopefully, that won’t keep her from taking another stab at it in the future!