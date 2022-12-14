Prince William & Kate Middleton Have Revealed Their 2022 Christmas Card ... And Fans Are Shocked By the Sight of Prince George!

It’s a royal tradition that dates back to the time of Elizabeth’s earliest years on the throne:

Each December, members of the Windsor clan share their family Christmas cards with the world, and the spectacle is generally far more exciting than receiving the annual holiday newsletter from your Aunt Cheryl and Uncle Ned in Sheboygan.

That’s because the royals typically keep a tight lid on the aspects of their life that they wish to keep private.

So we sometimes go several months without catching a glimpse of the youngest members of the family, and each Christmas, fans are stunned by how much the little princes and princesses have grown!

Prince William and Kate Middleton revealed their 2022 Christmas card this week. (Photo via Instagram)

This week, for example, Prince William and Kate Middleton revealed their 2022 Christmas card, and many of the couple’s supporters have been absolutely floored by the sight of Prince George.

“Sharing a new picture of the family for this year’s Christmas card!” the Prince and Princess of Wales wrote on Instagram.

Will and Kate in a rare PDA moment. (Photo via Instagram)

“Very sunny for Christmas I love it so dynamic! Happy holidays,” one follower commented, according to Hollywood Life.

“This is so beautiful and the children are all so grown up Seasons Greetings,” another added.

A third called the family “gorgeous,” while a fourth chimed in, “Wonderful image of a happy family.”

The future King George VII. He takes his moniker from the Queen’s father, George VI. (Photo via Instagram)

But the most common theme among the comments was the startling speed at which George seems to be growing.

Many remarked that he’s almost as tall as William, which is a bit of an exaggeration.

But within two or three years’ time, such an observation might not be far from the truth!

Look who is here! Their Royal Highnesses Camilla Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Willliam Duke of Cambridge, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Prince Harry Duke of Sussex and Meghan Duchess of Sussex. (Photo via Instagram)

It’s not often that William and Kate share photos of their children, so it’s perhaps it’s not surprising that fans would be shocked by how much nine-year-old George has grown.

But while their kids have been enjoying a rather private upbringing, Will and Kate have been front-and-center this year.

As expected, the Waleses have assumed a much more public role in the months since the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

Prince William and Kate Middleton make the acquaintance of a little soldier. (Photo by Kirsty O’Connor – Pool/Getty Images)

The couple recently made a visit to Boston so that they could attend the ceremony for the Earthshot Awards, honoring contributions to the field of environmental research.

The prize is named after a research fund organized by William, with help from esteemed scientist Sir David Attenborough.

Yes, as the recent difficulties endured by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reminded us, life in the royal family can be quite difficult.

Meghan Markle made some very candid comments about life in the UK in her new Netflix series. (Photo via Netflix)

And there’s even more pressure on George, who will likely be king someday.

Fortunately, the boy has two loving parents who are living proof of the fact that there are many different ways to serve with dignity!