Loren Brovarnik Faces Off with Mom Over Possible Move to Israel

On the Season 2 premiere of Loren & Alexei: After The 90 Days, the couple broke some news to her parents.

They are considering a long-term move to Israel. Loren’s parents objected in the strongest possible terms.

But when you’re contemplating uprooting for family in an international move that may last years, you notify more than just family.

When Loren sits down with her friends to give them the news, her mother swoops in to reiterate her concerns. That’s putting it mildly.

According to a report by Entertainment Tonight, Loren Brovarnik opens up to her friends in Season 2, Episode 2.

Her friends sit there, understandably stunned, as Loren tells them that she and Alexei and their kids may move to Israel.

This won’t be a summer getaway. The idea would be that they would live in Alexei’s homeland for at least five years. Possibly even for seven years.

Loren’s friends respond with … nuanced surprise, we’ll call it.

One can only guess how they might have replied had she not told them with cameras rolling.

As the ladies sit by the poolside, Loren’s mother approaches.

Marlene walks over and asks what they are discussing. Obviously, she has an inkling of the topic at hand.

Loren’s friends ask if Loren has told her parents this yet.

Marlene is all too aware of the drastic change that Loren and Alexei are contemplating. And she’s not happy about it.

“I don’t know many people who would get up in the morning and just jump in their car and come to the rescue,” Marlene points out.

She notes that Loren should keep that in mind, “because that can’t happen if we’re not there.”

Loren, who now has three children under the age of three, might need help from her parents. Just as so many overwhelmed young parents often do.

Meanwhile, Loren resents her mother’s intrusion into her choices.

“I feel like she’s trying to overhear things,” Loren complains, “and voice her opinion and voice her concern.”

She dislikes that her mother is doing this “even though this conversation has nothing to do with her.”

We will have to wait and see Episode 2 for ourselves in order to see what happens next.

But Marlene is likely to point out that, actually, this has a lot to do with her.

Not only is this about the well-being of her daughter and her three grandchildren, but it will also impact her for years to come.

We are of course not suggesting that Marlene or Bryan get to decide where their daughter lives.

Just as no one owes their parents grandchildren (or communication at all), Loren does not have to take their opinions into account.

But if she wants a good relationship with her mom and dad, considering their feelings is not a bad idea.

There are genuinely good reasons for which Loren and Alexei might want to rethink these plans. Loren’s parents have only pointed out a few on screen.

That said … it seems likely that Loren and Alexei have not moved to Israel permanently, if they plan to move it all.

Why? Well, because Loren sort of let it slip that they’re still talking about this during a recent interview. Whoops!