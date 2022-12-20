Big Ed Brown Crushes Liz Woods: I’m Just Not Ready to Marry You!

Big Ed disappointed Liz yet again during the final Season 7 episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? before the Tell All.

He had been reconnecting with his mother. But she is not to blame for his behavior.

Liz had received very good news for her career and finances.

Ed couldn’t just be happy with her. He previously told her that he wants “a wife.” But this time, he told the woman to whom he proposed that he won’t let her “pressure” him into marriage.

Big Ed Brown met with his mother. It was their first time seeing one another in more than a year.

For many adult families, this is not unusual. But these two lived together for many years.

Tearfully, his mother pleaded with him to come and talk to her whenever he wants. She doesn’t approve of his engagement, but he’s still her son.

Ed returned home to find Liz in the hot tub.

It was, perhaps, the final moment that we saw the two getting along this season.

(Sure, maybe the Tell All will show that they are once again back to trying to make it work … despite everyone’s better judgment)

Liz went to meet with her chef, who detailed the offer for her to become a partner in the business.

Simply put, she doesn’t have to offer anything up front. And she will receive a salary increase, plus other financial benefits.

They like the work that she’s been doing. Liz knows that she’d have to be a fool to decline, so she accepts the offer. But she worries what Ed will say.

Liz knows that Big Ed is deeply insecure. Viewers have seen him lash out with insults and paranoia over this.

“I think marriage has been weighing on my mind a lot,” Liz confessed to her fiance.

She then expressed to him that “I would like to eventually start seeing if it’s gonna be in our future.”

Liz needs stability — both for herself, and to be able to fight for custody of her daughter, Riley.

But Big Ed, despite having proposed to Liz, told her that he’s not actually ready to marry “anyone” just yet.

“Right now, I can’t give you an answer on marriage,” he replied.

Ed told the confessional camera that marrying Liz right now would be nothing more than “a contract for divorce.”

Ed told his fiancee that he is “just not ready.”

“I know, as I’m thinking about the future now, wanting to be secure–” Liz told him, trying to be accommodating for his various hangups.

“I’m not going to be pressured into getting married,” Ed insists to her sharply.

A stunned and hurt Liz tried to explain that she was only wanting to “think or talk” about this. They are, after all, engaged.

But Ed refused to even have the conversation, admonishing her that he was “not ready.”

“I’m not telling you I don’t want to marry you,” Ed then claimed. Clearly, he was splitting hairs.

Not so reassuringly, he insisted: “Baby, I’m not saying that. I’m just not ready.”

But Ed could not stop repeating that he was not “ready.”

Understandably, a wounded and devastated Liz left the room.

“Ed proposed to me and I want a life with Ed,” she later told the camera. “Maybe now it is coming to an ultimatum on my end.”

Liz then admitted: “I think Ed and I are too different to make this work long term.”