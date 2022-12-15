Meghan Markle's Ex-Best Friend Throws Shade After Being Left Out of Netflix Doc: I Don't Need That Crowd!

The problem with making a six-part documentary about your life is that life is complicated, and most people have been involved in messy situations that they would rather not discuss on camera.

It’s a problem that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are dealing with now, following the release of all six episodes of their long-awaited Netflix documentary series.

Obviously, the messiest components of Harry and Meghan’s lives are their families, and they did not shy away from talking about their problematic relatives on the show.

But some viewers were surprised that there wasn’t more talk of the friends Meghan made during her years as a TV actress.

Meghan tells her side of the story. (Photo via Netflix)

Specifically, they’re curious about the exclusion of Jessica Mulroney, a Toronto-based stylist who became Meghan’s best friend during the years when the two of them worked on the show Suits together.

At one point in the second episode of the series, Meghan was shown facetiming with a friend who was identified only as “Jess.”

In the clip we see Meghan excitedly informing “Jess” that she believes Harry is about to propose, and fans took it as a sign that the show would eventually delve into the drama surrounding Mulroney — but that didn’t happen.

Meghan Markle and Jessica Mulroney were once the best of friends. But it seems Meghan has cut ties with Jessica in the midst of an ugly race-related scandal.

Mulroney has not explicitly addressed her absence from the series, but as Us Weekly reports, it seems that she indirectly acknowledged the snub with a cryptic comment posted to her Instagram page.

“Best thing I ever did was learn how to move without the crowd,” Mulroney wrote.

For those who don’t recall, Mulroney was involved a messy, race-related scandal in 2020.

Jess and Meghan during happier times.

A blogger named Sasha Exeter accused the stylist of making racially insensitive remarks in a DM exchange.

Meghan and Jessica cut ties after the allegations went public, and it seems the former-BFFs still have not reconciled.

“As I told you privately, I have lived a very public and personal experience with my closest friend where race was front and centre,” Mulroney told Exeter in one leaked DM.

Meghan Markle enjoys a good time with best friend Jess Mulroney in this throwback photo shared back in 2016.

“It was deeply educational. I learned a lot from that. I promise to continue to learn and listen on how I can use my privilege to elevate and support Black voices.”

Apparently, Meghan was especially upset by the fact that Jessica essentially used their friendship as a shield to deflect allegations of racism.

One insider tells Us that the Duchess “could not get over that Jessica brought up [their] relationship … when she commented about her ‘closest friend’ in the discourse with Sasha.”

Meghan Markle and Jessica Mulroney were once the best of friends. Meghan cut ties with Jessica following an ugly race-related scandal. (Photo via Instagram)

“That was hugely offensive to Meghan and the deciding factor for her. Meghan considers the relationship to be done,” the insider adds.

The source explained that Meghan still has love for Mulroney, but no longer has room for her in her life.

“Of course Meghan is supportive of Jessica, as she is with all of her friends, but it’s a bit off-putting when Jessica seemingly uses their friendship for headlines,” the source continued.

Jessica Mulroney posted this pic on Instagram.

“Meghan is very aware when people in her life do this … [and she] is being very cautious with her affiliations.”

Apparently, the well-wishing is mutual, as Jessica has spoken kindly about Meghan in the years since they parted ways.

“I don’t know that anyone has ever had to deal with the pressure, the politics and the press like this woman,” Mulroney wrote on Instagram in March of 2021.

Meghan Markle made some very candid comments about life in the UK in her new Netflix series. (Photo via Netflix)

“In the face of it all, I have never seen her waver from kindness, empathy and love.”

Clearly, these two wish each other all the best.

But Meghan had more important matters to address in her Netflix series.