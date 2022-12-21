Kylie Jenner's Latest Semi-Nude Pics Have Fans Creeped Out ... Here's Why

Kylie Jenner has been posting racy content on her Instagram page for her entire adult life.

So most of the mother of two’s 375 million followers have seen her in various states of undress.

Still, it seems that many were caught off-guard by Kylie’s latest risqué pics.

And the debate about these photos has raised a number of interesting questions, including — should some aesthetics be done away with because of their association with certain appalling practices?

Kylie Jenner posted some sultry pics on Instagram this week. (Photo via Instagram)

At first glance, there’s nothing all that unusual about Kylie’s latest pics.

She seems to have lost her pants, of course, but that’s nothing new.

We don’t know if Kylie is at home or someplace else, but she’s sprawling out on a couch and shooting intense gazes at the camera, as models so frequently do.

Kylie’s pics have left some fans ill at-ease. (Photo via Instagram)

But some commenters felt that Kylie’s latest photoshoot was inspired by cultural trends that are best left in the past.

“10, 11 years ago I used to do some freelance modeling and was a huge user of the old Model Mayhem site,” one person wrote, according to UK tabloid The Sun.

“This photo set looks exactly like the kinds of photos creepy old dudes with cameras would take of girls to ‘help them build their portfolios’.”

Some fans think Kylie’s latest pics have a creepy vibe. (Photo via Instagram)

“Oh God you reminded me of that site. That place was filled with guys saying they want to take ‘tasteful nude’ photos for their portfolio,” another wrote.

Others observed that Kylie’s pics bring to mind a formerly common practice in the sleazier corners of Hollywood that has thankfully fallen out of favor.

“Maybe I’m reading too much into this, but I’m not particularly loving this whole ‘casting couch’ vibe here…” one wrote.

Kylie Jenner reclines on a white couch. (Photo via Instagram)

“That’s it. Thank you. I was trying to figure out why these pictures specifically made me feel so uncomfortable. It’s definitely because it alludes to a casting couch vibe,” another added.

“I don’t know why but when I see these pics I feel so uncomfortable, for her, for me, it just feels ‘off,'” yet another fan observed.

Obviously, Kylie liked the way the pics turned out, or she wouldn’t have posted them.

Kylie Jenner attends the #BoF500 gala during Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023 on October 1, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for BoF)

As for the allegation that the pics give off a “sleazy” vibe — well, perhaps that was the goal, perhaps not.

Whatever the case, the post has racked up nearly seven million likes in less than a day, so we think it’s safe to say it was a hit with fans.

And at the end of the day, that’s probably all that Kylie really cares about.

It’s an attitude that’s served the young billionaire quite well thus far.