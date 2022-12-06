Kirstie Alley Dies of Cancer; Emmy Award-Winning Actress Was71

Kirstie Alley, a veteran actress who won was nominated for eight Emmy Awards over her illustrious and impressive career, has passed away after a brief, brave and private battle with cancer.

She was 71 years old.

In a statement to People Magazine, the star’s children, True and Lillie, confirmed the tragic development.

Kirstie Alley attends the premiere of Quiver Distribution’s “The Fanatic” at the Egyptian Theatre on August 22, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” they said in this message.

“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead.

“As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother.”

BOREHAMWOOD, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 10: Runner up Kirstie Alley is evicted during the Celebrity Big Brother final 2018 at Elstree Studios on September 10, 2018 in Borehamwood, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

Alley rose to huge small screen fame as the character of Rebecca Howe on the legendary sitcom Cheers.

She starred on the show from 1987 through 1993 and earned both an Emmy and Golden Globe for this portrayal in 1991.

The actress also anchored the sitcom Veronica’s Closet and appeared on such hit shows as Drop dead Gorgeous, Hot In Cleveland and Scream Queens.

NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 05: Actress Kirstie Alley attends the “Girls” season four series premiere at American Museum of Natural History on January 5, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Continuing in their statement this evening, the aforementioned siblings cited their mother’s “zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did.”

They also thanked the “incredible team of doctors and nurses” at the Moffitt Cancer Center” and concluded:

“We thank you for your love and prayers and ask that you respect our privacy at this difficult time.”

It is unclear at the moment just what kind of cancer took Alley’s life.

NEW YORK, NY – DECEMBER 03: Actress Kirstie Alley attends the “Kirstie” premiere party at Harlow on December 3, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images)

Alley’s good friend John Travolta, who appeared opposite the late actress in the film Look Who’s Talking, paid tribute to his close pal on social media following the news of her death.

“Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had. I love you Kirstie,” he shared alongside a photo of the Alley.

Added Travolta:

“I know we will see each other again.”

In 2013, Alley starred in her own sitcom titled Kirstie.

Among her final acting credits included a 2019 appearance on The Goldbergs and 2020 TV movie You Can’t Take My Daughter.

She also was part of The Masked Singer earlier this year

In 2010, her life was chronicled on the A&E reality TV series Kirstie Alley’s Big Life.

Alley also competed on season 12 of Dancing with the Stars and won her second Emmy for her portrayal of Sally Goodson in David’s Mother in 1994.

NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 27: Kirstie Alley attends Maksim Chmerkovskiy’s Ballroom Birthday Bash at the Hammerstein Ballroom on January 27, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

We send our condolences to the friends, family members and loved ones of Kirstie Alley.

May she rest in peace.