Kalani Faagata Packs Up Her Belongings Amidst Asuelu Split Rumors

For most of this year, breakup rumors have followed Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa.

Their marriage has been toxic … well, literally the whole time. And this year especially, they have made no secret of their struggles.

Now, Kalani is admitting to feeling “emotional” as she packs up her belongings.

She’s moving … but where? And what does this mean for her troubled marriage?

90 Day Fiance star Kalani Faagata posted a photo standing with sons Oliver and Kennedy

On Saturday, October 15, Kalani Faagata took to her Instagram Story while packing up some fairly retro belongings.

“Packing and getting emotional,” she wrote.

She even shared an old note that her fan-favorite sister, Kolini, had written to her.

Kalani’s fan-favorite sister had not heard of Asuelu’s desire to move to Samoa but isn’t worried, because Kalani thought so little of it that she didn’t even tell her own sister. Kolini also isn’t worried about Asuelu successfully pressuring Kalani into it. A vacation might happen; a permanent move, Kolini is confident, will not.

“When @kolinilynee would get my s–t ready for college,” Kalani wrote wistfully.

While it’s unclear what use her VHS collection will be in her new home (assuming that she is not moving via a U-Haul time machine), moving is emotional.

In fact, even if nothing else is going on related to the move, changing homes is one of the most stressful human experiences.

Kalani is not the only one who is moving.

Just a couple of weeks ago, Asuelu spoke about his upcoming relocation plans on TikTok.

One thing that he shared was a video highlighting racism and racial profiling that he faces in Utah. Kalani has also spoken about this blight.

“Just a few days and then bye Utah,” Asuelu wrote. In context, one can more than understand his celebratory mood.

That was not all that Kalani’s husband (presumably, they remain married) had to say.

He also posted a rant from within a Costco, calling out anyone who considers him to be less than a “good dad.”

“This for all of you bitches that complain about my life,” Asuelu complained in a very confrontational video.

“They say grow up, be a good dad,” he cited. We have all seen comments like those.

Asuelu then asserted: “bitch I’m here, buying all the [groceries] buying all the food, buying everything for my family.”

Kalani and Asuelu have,, records show, been in the process of selling their home this year. It has been a slow process.

More than once, they have had to lower the price. Even as vicious as the current housing market is, there have been some minor drops in prices.

But while Kalani and Asuelu have both signaled their desire to leave Utah (seemingly for California), one question remains.

Kalani and Asuelu’s marital difficulties are no secret. Not on reality television. And not on social media.

This spring, Asuelu openly complained about their struggles. And the two updated fans through 90 Day, also.

Perhaps they have worked things out. They had time, right? Or maybe their big move will be to different homes. They cannot tell us while under NDA.