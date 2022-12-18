Gwendlyn Brown: Thanks for Getting Divorced, Mom and Dad! Now I’m Famous!

Gwendlyn Brown is making the best of a challenging situation.

By trying to find the humor in it.

Amid a Sister Wives season that has taken viewers behind the scenes of her parents’ break-up, the 21-year old joked around via Instagram on Thursday, December 15.

“When your parents get divorced and you get their leftover fame,” Gwendlyn quipped alongside a screenshot of her Instagram profile, which featured a blue checkmark next to her name.

“Verified bitches,” she added.

The TLC personalities announced in November 2021 that they were ending their spiritual union after more than 25 years together.

“We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family,” Christine wrote back then.

“At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.”

Christine and Kody are parents to Aspyn, Mykelti, Paedon, Ysabel, Gwendlyn and Truely; the latter of whom now lives with her mom in Utah.

Wrote Kody last year in response to Christine’s message above:

“Christine’s decision to leave comes with a great deal of sadness. We enjoyed many years together and I have a large amount of respect and admiration for her.

“Although we are moving forward on different paths, we will always remain committed parents.”

The split took place over 13 months ago, but Sister Wives episodes that have been airing this fall were filmed way back in late 2021.

At one point, Christine therefore touched on a major reason behind her decision to walk away.

“I think he has a favorite wife and that’s why all of this is like it is,” Christine confessed during a September 2022 episode, obviously referring to Robyn.

“And apparently, I’m not treating her well enough.”

Christine Brown is clearly doing very well for herself now that she’s single. Check out this Instagram photo from December 2022.

Earlier in the same installment, she and Kody argued about the status of their relationship.

“You’re not interested in an intimate marriage with me, I was,” Christine told the Brown patriarch, adding:

“I’m not interested in intimate marriage with you anymore, even if you said at this point, we could have intimacy again, I wouldn’t believe it for a second.”

Hello there, Christine Brown! The mother of six is happy with her decision to leave Kody.

The mother of six later explained that she previously viewed plural marriage as “awesome,” although her feelings have changed when she began to feel “displaced.”

“Stop pointing the blame at me. You and I have intimacy and love in the relationship. I’m sorry it’s conditional based upon being part of a plural family,” Kody told his unhappy spouse.

“Even if you said you liked plural marriage, you would be devoted to it — I wouldn’t believe it for a second.”

Sure sounds like Christine made the right call, doesn’t it?

Over the last several days, meanwhile, we’ve learned that Meri and Kody’s marriage appears to be over…

… and Janelle has separated from Kody as well.

Where does this leave Kody and company for Season 18 of Sister Wives?

That’s the question on the minds of TLC viewers these days.