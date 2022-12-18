Tori and Zach Roloff Reunite With Audrey and Jeremy Amid LPBW Drama

Family drama that is tearing a once-close unit apart?

WHAT family drama that is tearing a once-close unit apart?!?!?!?

Amid ongoing rumors that the Roloffs pretty much don’t get along with each other at all any longer, Tori, Zach, Audrey and Jeremy hung out this weekend and aimed to put such speculation behind them.

Holiday party style!

On December 17, Tori and Audrey both shared videos and photos on their Instagram Stories page of a gathering that included both of the aforementioned married couples.

Neither woman mentioned the other in a caption or a post.

And neither shared snapshots with their husbands.

But look closely at the photo above and you’ll se Zach n the background of a video smiling by a Christmas tree … while Jeremy is dressed as Clark Griswold from 1989’s National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.

This is not exactly conclusive evidence of loving reunion, we know.

But just over a year ago, the Internet was abuzz with chatter that Audrey and Tori flat-out hated each other; mostly due to a lack of social media shout-outs between the in-laws.

It later came out, however, that Zach and Jeremy were supposedly the ones locked in a feud.

“Zach and Jeremy got into a huge argument one day,” someone told The Sun back then, adding that the altercation “changed” everything between these siblings.

“It went on for weeks,” the insider detailed. “And the girls obviously took sides.”

They all “stopped speaking to each other” for a period of time, continued this article, citing some sort of “lack of respect” between the brothers as the basis for their rivalry.

Audrey and Jeremy left Little People, Big World in 2018; while Tori and Zach still star on the popular reality show.

Both couples both new homes over the past year, with the latter pair actually moving out of Oregon and into Washington.

Both couples also got rather angry over the past several months at Matt Roloff after he put a portion of his farm for sale… apparently without trying to give his kids a deal on the property first.

Jeremy and Zach Roloff don’t appear to be very tight. No judgment. It’s just true.

Perhaps the foursome have bonded of late over their shared enemy.

One month earlier, the Tori and Audrey appeared to shut down rumors of any feud between them after Tori shared a video of daughter Lilah showing off a backpack from her aunt Audrey.

“@audreyroloff just when we thought she couldn’t be more of a mood you go and buy her a backpack,” she wrote over the clip on November 20.

As for Matt? Rather than passing the farm down to his children, he chose to put the property on the market in May 2022 for $4 million.

In October, though, the patriarch decided to take down the listing — likely due to a lack of legitimate offers — and convert the property into a short-term vacation rental.