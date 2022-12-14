Ellen DeGeneres Mourns Death of tWitch Boss: “I Loved Him with All My Heart”

Ellen DeGeneres has broken her silence — on something extreme painful and personal.

As previously reported, the entertainment world was rocked today when we learned that Stephen ‘tWitch” Boss was found dead late Tuesday morning in a Los Angeles hotel room.

He was just 40 years old.

The former So You Think You Can Dance runner-up was likely best known for serving as the in-house DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show for eight years.

May Stephen “tWitch” Boss rest in peace. The DJ is pictured here with his former boss, Ellen DeGeneres.

In response to this tragedy, the talk show host and comedian has now written the following on Instagram:

“I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light.

“He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him.

“Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children — Weslie, Maddox and Zaia.”

Stephen “tWitch” Boss attends 2022 Fox Upfront on May 16, 2022 in New York City. RIP. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

No cause of death has been announced, but insiders have told TMZ that Boss killed himself via gunshot.

Without citing this alleged cause, tWitch’s wife, Allison Holker Boss, confirmed her spouse’s husband via a moving statement to People Magazine.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” she said today, adding:

“Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him.”

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 28: Allison Holker and Stephen Boss attend the Los Angeles premiere screening of “Velvet Buzzsaw” at American Cinematheque’s Egyptian Theatre on January 28, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Added Allison:

He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.

To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory.

We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our 3 children.

Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 05: (L-R) Stephen “tWitch” Boss and Allison Holker attend Critics Choice Association’s 5th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Stephen was promoted to co-executive producer of The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2020.

He competed on So You Think You Can Dance in 2008… finished second … and later returned as an All-Star. Boss was also a judge when the show returned in 2022.

Just a few days ago, Stephen and Allison celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary.

“It’s our 9th anniversary!! I couldn’t be more grateful to celebrate this perfect magical day!!!” she wrote online at the time.

“Saying YES to @sir_twitch_alot has been one of the best decisions I have ever made in my life!! I feel so blessed and loved!! I love you baby and I will never take you or OUR love for granted!

“I LOVE YOU #happyanniversary #bosswedding2013.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 05: Stephen “tWitch” Boss attends Critics Choice Association’s 5th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Elsewhere, in the wake of this stunning news, a number of celebrities have posted messages of sadness and sorrow on social media.

To wit:

Dwayne Johnson: “Man I am so sorry to hear the heartbreaking news about Twitch. Great guy. Sending his family all the love, light, strength and mana. I’ve lost a lot of friends to the struggle.

“You never know what’s happening between the ears. So sorry Boss family. Stay strong.”

Ciara: I am so crushed to hear the news that you are no longer with us. I’ve always known you as joy, laughter, good times, and a big smile! Heaven has gained an angel today! May you rest in paradise. Praying for your family during this difficult time.”

Kerry Washington: “The world lost a bright light today. Twitch brought joy and love to people all over the world through music and through dance. My heart is heavy today for his family and all of those who knew and loved him.”

DJ Pauly: “Damn this is sad news. sending prayers to Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’s family and friends. RIP TWITCH.”

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 14: In this image released on October 14, tWitch speaks onstage at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on October 14, 2020 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Questlove: I have no words man. May his family find resolution in this dark time. May we all find peace of mind in our everyday lives.

“Everyday is a winding road & you just may never know who is on the edge. A lot of us can’t process emotions & how to deal with it.

“I’ll admit yesterday was rotten & every minuscule occurrence of a Murphy’s Law nature sent me spiraling.

“Take time out for yourselves if you feel like you’re on the edge (I know most of us are confused when it comes to darker emotions like sadness and anger—-both healthy to express but becomes problematic when your solution is to figure out how to get rid of the feelings that don’t feel good to you.

“Take time out for yourselves & sit in silence people. Time literally heals wounds. Rest In Melody Twitch.”