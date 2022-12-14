Kody Brown Embarrassed, Ashamed as World Witnesses His Failed Marriages

Christine left Kody, to widespread applause from Sister Wives fans.

Now, Janelle is no longer living a lie and is instead living her truth — and her best life.

No one felt truly surprised that Janelle followed Christine’s trailblazing footsteps. Not even Kody.

Instead, he feels embarrassed and humiliated that the entire world is witnessing his failure.

An inside source has opened up to In Touch Weekly about just how the failed patriarch is feeling right now.

Simply put, he’s had better days, weeks, months, and years.

Specifically, the insider shared that Kody “is embarrassed” that Janelle and Christine have both left him.

Christine and Janelle Brown pose for a photo together at Logan Brown’s wedding.

In the space of one year, Kody has lost half of his wives.

Most married people could only lose half of their spouses after a particularly gruesome shark attack.

Even for a plural marriage, though, this is a major upset to the family dynamic. But while it’s a shock to the system, it’s not necessarily an actual shock.

“He’s not that shocked,” the source admits about how Kody views the halving of his former harem.

After Christine’s departure, Janelle was the natural pick to follow. It took her some time, but she made that courageous step.

“He admitted that their version of polygamy was dysfunctional,” the insider pointed out.

Christine Brown flashes a lovely smile for the camera via this selfie, which she shared on Instagram in November 2022.

Beautiful Christine Brown felt unhappy. She was not receiving the respect that she wanted or deserved.

In many ways, she was not truly Kody’s wife — not anymore. Kody seemed unwilling to give any more than he already was to the relationship, which was next to nothing.

Christine had an epiphany — she was a “basement wife,” a nickname within polygamist circles for the wife receiving the least preferential treatment.

Christine Brown is clearly doing very well for herself now that she’s single. Check out this Instagram photo from December 2022.

So Christine chose to embark upon her own path and live her own life.

Divorce is not a simple thing, culturally or emotionally, within fundamentalist circles.

However, legally speaking, Christine had an easier time. Why? Because she and Kody were not, and have never been, legally married. No need to go to court — their marriage simply ended.

Janelle Brown has finally had enough.

Everyone expected that Janelle would be next. For many fans, it was a question of when — not if.

Now that Christine had broken the surface tension on this plural marriage, Janelle could take a long, hard look at her life.

Would she accept what Kody was giving her? Did she want her children to believe that this was a marriage worth keeping? No and no.

Janelle Brown appears to have slimmed down of late. She looks great, doesn’t she?

Of course Kody feels shame and embarrassment now that the entire world sees his life crumbling down around him.

Initially, the family did Sister Wives to try to help people see plural marriage as just another form of marriage.

The thing is that plural marriage has many forms, faces real (and unjust) discrimination, and truly is just another form of marriage. But when it comes to changing hearts and minds, Kody’s time on reality TV may have backfired.