Catelynn Lowell to HAWT Husband: Join OnlyFans! Put That Bodacious Body to Work!

At this point, pretty much the entire universe knows how Catelynn Lowell feels about her husband, Tyler.

The veteran MTV personality, who has been with her man since high school, simply can’t get enough of his chest, his abs — and, of course, that famous bulge.

Tyler is swole, and Catelynn is proud.

It’s both super cute and, to some, super annoying.

Speaking to E! News this week about her sexy spouse, Catelynn once again gushed over the father of her daughters, while also telling the outlet that not only does she love to work Tyler in the bedroom…

…. but she hopes he puts that body to work one of these days, too.

“I’m trying to get him to sign up for OnlyFans,” Catelynn told E! News, adding quite simply:

“Boy, we could be racking in some dough. We’ll never have to work a day in our lives if you start OnlyFans.”

Catelynn is mostly kidding about profiting off of Tyler’s figure, but Baltierra has been very serious about his fitness journey for awhile now.

“OFFICIALLY DONE with this cut,” he wrote in an August 11 Instagram post.

“I managed to drop 24 POUNDS while maintaining the strength I built while I was gaining!

“I’m pretty happy with the results. It makes me even more pumped to see how the next cut goes after I’m done bulking again!”

For her part, Catelynn is awed and impressed by her husband’s work ethic and the physical changes he has made.

He’s even served as her inspiration.

“I go to the gym five days a week now,” she told E!.

“I think it’s good for his mental health and I’m glad to see that he’s just working on things that he has been wanting to do for years and he’s succeeding and getting stronger.”

The long-time couple is parents to Novalee, 7, Vaeda, 3, and 15-month-old Rya.

(They are also birth parents to Carly, 13, who they placed for adoption in 2009.)

Despite a brief trial separation way back in 2019, Tyler and Catelynn remain stronger than ever as they prepare for a new season of Teen Mom: Family Reunion.

“In the beginning, when we were so young, I feel like it was a lot of trauma bonding,” she said after 7 years of marriage.

“Him having a rough childhood and me having a rough childhood and us coming together as each other’s safe place. And it’s just progressed over the years and we’ve done a lot of hard work.”

It helps when your husband is just so gosh darn hot, too.

“Boy, he [looks] good let me tell you,” Catelynn added to E!.

“But I tell him all the time, ‘You need to sign up for OnlyFans man.

“You’d be making some big bucks with that.'”