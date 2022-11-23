Zach Shallcross Strips Down, Swaps So Much Spit in First Trailer for The Bachelor

Is it hot in here?

Or is it just Zach Shallcross in the first official trailer for his upcoming season of The Bachelor?

ABC released this preview on Tuesday night, opening the promo with footage of Shallcross in the shower.

From there, well… things only get more sexy and steamy!

Shallcrooss was contestant on Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey’s season of The Bachelorette, advancing to the final three after deciding to pursue the former.

He actually chose to leave the show of his own accord during Fantasy Suite Week after declaring that Rachel had changed in some significant, albeit mysterious, manner.

The stud muffin insists he’s ready to possibly get hurt all over again, however.

He’s also ready to look like his best self on Season 27, as the aforementioned trailer features Zach getting clean, pumping iron and being bathed by a close friend … for some strange reason.

From there, the women arrive.

“Zach is the most genuine, emotionally intelligent, sweet soul,” one suitor says. “All of us want a guy like that.”

Another is already talking about potential offspring, stating on air about the 26-year old tech executive from California:

“Zach is so serious about being a husband and a father.”

Zach Shallcross is hoping to find love on reality television. We’ll see how he fares!

The trailer also features Shallcross and the ladies doing things such as jumping out of planes, scuba diving, going on scenic helicopter rides and kissing in front of gigantic fireworks displays.

Kissing.

There’s A LOT of kissing.

We are talking about The Bachelor, you know?

Zach Shallcross is ready to find love! Will he do so on The Bachelor?

“What I’m looking for is my best friend,” Zach says in the promo, sticking to the usual script and adding:

“That person I want to spend the rest of my life with. I want my forever person. I want my partner. That’s why I’m here.”

Sounds like things will go smoothly, right?

Wrong! Cue the tears, Bachelor Nation.

Zach Shallcross will be the 27th Bachelor in show history. The odds are against him finding true love.

“We all want Zach,” one woman says, “so the claws are gonna come out.”

As another fights back the waterworks, she adds: “It’s so hard to watch other girls with him. I’m so scared he’s going to forget him and I.”

Yup.

That’s sort of how this franchise works.

As for Shallcross? Who Jesse Palmer has said is an especially mature and emotional Bachelor?

“I feel like a failure,” he says during one especially challenging moment. “I feel like I let myself down and I feel like I let the women down.”

The preview, as you might expect, saves the most dramatic moment for the end.

As a limousine pulls away, a sad Zach struggles to understand what has even taken place.

“I don’t even know what happened,” he says. “I saw something with her. I was not expecting that. Sh-t.”

The new season of The Bachelor premieres at 8/7c January 23 on ABC.

