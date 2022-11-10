Gisele Bundchen Purchases New Florida Mansion ... Right Across From Tom Brady's House!

When Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen first split up, outsiders predicted a long, messy legal battle.

But to the surprise of just about everyone, Brady and Bundchen finalized their divorce in record time, and with a minimum of fuss.

(We guess it helps to have an ironclad prenup, two exes who are independently wealthy, and a guy who doesn’t have time to mess around in court because he’s too busy trying to rescue the Tampa Bay Bucs from the brink of total collapse.)

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen went from separated to divorced in record time. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for People.com)

And now, Tom and Gisele are making good on their promise to put set their grievances aside and put their kids’ needs first:

According to a new report from Page Six, Gisele has purchased a palatial mansion that’s just a stone’s throw from Tom’s.

Bundchen shelled out $11.5 million for the five-bedroom, 6,600-square-foot home — and she can literally look out her window and see her ex’s crib!

Gisele Bundchen is reportedly upset with Tom Brady’s decision to return to the NFL. (Photo via Getty)

The two properties are on opposite sides of a Miami Beach waterway called Indian Creek.

At the time of their split, Tom and Gisele had recently completed construction on a home in the appropriately-nicknamed Billionaire’s Bunker neighborhood.

Bundchen will never live in that mansion, but because her net worth is actually greater than Brady’s, she was able to buy a palace of her own as a consolation prize.

Gisele and Tom in happier times. (Photo via Getty)

“You could literally swim from Gisele’s place to Tom’s — not that they would — but both homes will include a dock, so it would be very easy for them to co-parent their children while living so close to each other,” a source close to the situation tells Page Six.

Yes, folks, everything is easier when you’re fabulously wealthy, including divorce.

Interestingly, the timing of Gisele’s latest real estate venture might tell us a great deal about when and why she separated from Brady.

Gisele Bundchen took swift action in the face of insurmountable marital troubles. (Photo via Getty)

“Gisele was actively looking at homes in Miami Beach even before Tom took his break from the NFL, which indicates that she was already done with the marriage and moving on,” says the insider.

According to Page Six, Gisele first viewed the mansion on August 16, just days before Brady stunned the sports world by taking an 11-day hiatus from Bucs training camp.

So apparently, Bundchen knew the marriage was over before Tom did!

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are officially divorced. The couple stunned fans with their announcement. (Photo via Getty Images)

Or at the very least, she knew what steps she wanted to take next in the event of a divorce.

We’re sure the situation is a difficult one for Tom and Gisele’s kids.

But it’s made somewhat easier by the fact they now get to enjoy two mansions in one of swankiest neighborhoods in America!

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have called it quits after 13 years of marriage. (Photo via Instagram)

Gisele’s place might not be quite as ritzy as the one Tom built, but it sits on 18,000 square feet of waterfront property.

And the kids will be able to easily pilot a small boat from one parent’s house to the other’s.

Obviously, parental divorce is never fun for any kid — but if it has to happen, these are pretty much the coolest circumstances imaginable!