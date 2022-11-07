Rob Kardashian Resurfaces for Ultra-Rare Family Photo

In recent years, fans have almost exclusively seen Rob Kardashians in headlines about his legal struggles with his ex.

The man himself has been conspicuously absent from public life.

He is not part of The Kardashians with his mother and sisters. And he’s not living the super-influencer life like they are, either.

But Rob is not actually invisible. Over the weekend, he celebrated his mom’s birthday — and made a rare appearance in a public photo.

Kris Jenner’s birthday is on November 5. This year, that date fell on a Saturday.

The momager is 67 years old.

Kim Kardashian shared a photo from the celebration. The black-and-white family pic shows multiple Kardashians — including Rob.

Rob Kardashian attended Kris Jenner’s 67th birthday celebration, posing for this photo that also included Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, and grandma MJ. (Image Credit: Instagram)

In front are, from left to right, Kris Jenner and her mother, Mary Jo “MJ” Campbell.

Behind them are Rob, Khloe, Kourtney, and of course, Kim.

It looks like Kim not only posted the family portrait, but also snapped it, given that we can see her arm reaching out to take the group selfie.

“Happy Birthday mommy @krisjenner,” Kim wrote in the caption.

“We had so much fun last night celebrating you,” she gushed over the weekend.

“And loved feeling what it’s like to be a version of you dressing up like you,” Kim wrote.

“It felt powerful and fun!” the family’s most famous daughter then appraised.

Kim then piled on the compliments, telling her mom: “That’s who you are!”

Well, she is certainly not wrong.

See, for the family’s celebration last week, Kim’s daughters all dressed in ways styled after Kris.

North, Kim’s eldest daughter, also got in on the Kris cosplay (Krisplay?) fun.

They went without the costume tributes in the group photo, however.

“No matter what you show up for me and all my siblings at any hour of the day,” Kim praised.

“And,” she continued, “never ever complain when we all need your attention at the same time.”

Kris had a lot of children. She signed up to be busy, and with her attention divided. Clearly, she can handle it.

“Thank you for being the best teacher,” Kim expressed.

“And I only hope I am half the mom you are,” she then wrote.

“Because you are the absolute best,” Kim concluded her glowing caption. “I love you so so so much.”

Obviously, many fans congratulated Kris Jenner on her latest journey around the sun.

But even more piled on the praise upon seeing Rob in a photo.

Some complimented his looks. Others simply expressed a desire to see more of him in the near future.

Rob does attend many family gatherings, but that same family respects his privacy and keeps his photos to themselves.

Plenty of people don’t like to be photographed without it being an issue. Very few of those folks are part of one of the world’s most famous families.

Rob clearly has issues when it comes to his personal character and behavior. But no one can fault him for wanting privacy. It just leaves more attention for his sisters, after all.