Paul Staehle and Karine Martins Pen Heartbreaking Halloween Updates on Custody Case

Right now, we’re nearly a year into Paul Staehle and Karine Martins’ bitter custody dispute.

Oddly enough, it doesn’t seem like the two are primarily fighting each other.

Instead, Paul has condemned family court and child services while defending Karine. He’s striking a very different tone than he was last year.

Now, they have both shared an update. This sounds like a miserable situation for everyone involved.

Paul and Karine share two children — Pierre and Ethan. Late last year, Karine lost custody. Early this year, the same happened to Paul.

There is a lot that we do not know, particularly about the court’s reasoning. We can guess, but it’s not like the family court judge is giving interviews.

But we have updates. On October 31, Karine took to Instagram to share: “It’s Halloween and I’m not with my kids.”

That same day, Paul took to his own Instagram Story to complain about child protective services.

“The way C.P.S. treats Karine is absolutely uncalled for,” he began.

“For almost a year, she did everything she was instructed to do,” Paul wrote.

“She still only sees our kids one day a week for one hour if they have time,” Paul described.

“This week, C.P.S. canceled Karine’s visit because no one was available,” he shared. “No updates on them, nothing.”

Paul claimed that social workers “Talk down to her, leaving her crying.”

“Karine has three therapists, did her drug [and] alcohol classes,” Paul cited.

“But,” he accused, “because she is Brazilian, she is treated differently.”

Paul then wrote: “They even canceled our children’s passports and said they cannot return to Brazil.”

While canceling the passports of children is usually done to protect their welfare, Paul is leveling some serious accusations otherwise. Without knowing more, it’s hard to weigh in.

On October 24, about one week before Karine’s childless Halloween, she did get to spend time with the boys.

She, Ethan, and Pierre enjoyed the unseasonably warm autumn weather with a walk in the park.

Paul is not the only person who is rooting for Karine’s story to have a happy ending.

She thanked her supporters on her Instagram Story on October 18.

“Thank you all so much for the positive messages and prayers,” Karine expressed.

“My children are calling another woman a mother,” Karine wrote on October 16. “How should I feel?”

“I’m feeling bad,” she expressed.

“It seems that everything is fine around here,” Karine acknowledged. “But it’s not.”

As we previously reported at length, Paul condemned both cps and the court in a post on September 20.

Despite at times being Karine’s biggest critic, Paul noted that Karine “works hard at any job she can to earn money.”

He revealed that she only received one hour of visitation with her sons each week. He condemned the judge as “harsh.”

It is difficult to understand the underlying problems that might motivate family court to be so “harsh.”

Perhaps, with greater transparency, we would fully share Paul’s outrage or might even agree with the judge.

But without knowing more, the most reasonable reaction is simply heartbreak. This is without a doubt a difficult time for Ethan and Pierre.

And on September 18, Karine wrote on Instagram to address the people accusing her of not caring about her kids.

“I come here to say that my children are not with me yet, but I can see them,” she shared.

Karine added: “I can’t take it anymore and there are times when I want to talk about what the 3 of us are going through.”

“I’m always a good mother and I’m going through it, it’s not just me who suffers, my children suffer too,” Karine lamented.

“I will never stop fighting for you two,” she vowed.

Karine concluded her post: “Pierre and Ethan you are my life.”