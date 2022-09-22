Paul Staehle: Karine is Doing Everything Right! Family Court is CORRUPT!

Just days ago, 90 Day Fiance alum Karine Martins shared an update on her custody situation.

She is allowed to visit her kids, but these brief visits are not enough. Even though she continues to meet every requirement.

Now, the last person that one might expect is backing her up on that — Paul Staehle.

Her estranged husband laments that they are both denied custody of their kids. He believes that the system is corrupt.

Paul Staehle’s Instagram Story post is clearly emotional for him to write, so we have made minor edits for clarity.

“It is sad [that] Karine has done everything [that] CPS and the Judge [have] asked [of] her since December,” Paul began.

“CPS and Judge Hagarty Division 5 Family court will only allow her 1 hour 1 day a week to see our children,” he shared.

90 Day Fiance alum Karine Martins holds her young son, Ethan Staehle, whose milestones she has missed during this ongoing custody situation. (Image Credit: Instagram)

“Karine works hard at any job [that] she can to earn money,” Paul surprisingly praised.

“She has lost any government help from food stamps or medical,” he added.

And he revealed that Karine has also “lost her housing assistance.”

Paul and Karine are headed back to Brazil after Paul treating her to the wonders of a single-room trailer next the train tracks didn’t win her over to the wonders of America, and even after his last-ditch effort to wow her with a poop water facility didn’t work. Paul being a disaster, he fumbles to find his passport.

“Judge Hagarty,” Paul wrote, “a former prosecutor, is a harsh judge.”

He shared: “I have seen other judges allow mothers an opportunity to get their childrens’ custody back.”

Paul then expressed: “Our children miss their parents.”

“The termination of our parental and custodial rights without a fair opportunity at reunification,” Paul wrote.

He continued: “Shows how corrupt the system is.”

Paul listed: “Classes, therapies, drug and alcohol tests. Everything over the past year.”

“If someone [were] to watch the court DVDs,” Paul suggested.

“You would see [that] me, Karine, my parents are not given an opportunity to speak,” he claimed.

Paul continued, accusing: “Only [the] prosecutor and CPS.”

90 Day Fiance star Paul Staehle poses beside his on-again, off-again wife, Karine Martins, her baby bump, their baby Pierre Staehle, Paul’s two dogs, and Paul’s mother.

“Me and Karine will do what we have to do to hire a legal team to fight for our children,” Paul vowed.

“CPS Jefferson County needs to be evaluated,” he declared.

Paul added: “My case worker hung up in my face for asking for assistance with services.”

90 Day Fiance alum Karine Martins got to spend quality time during a permitted visit with sons Pierre Staehle and Ethan Staehle. (Image Credit: Instagram)

According to his post, “she talks to me and Karine like complete trash and offers us zero help.”

Paul then asked: “When you vote, please make sure [that] you understand who you are voting for.”

Well, that last item is a good piece of advice, in general. Please, always know who and what you are supporting with your vote.

So what does all of this mean? We are not really comfortable trusting Paul’s judgment.

First, CPS and family court can get things wrong — leaving children in danger, or taking children from loving homes. It’s hard to go with a parent’s take on this.

Second, Paul usually speaks about Karine like this when they’re back together. Or are working on getting back together. We dread it, but cannot rule it out.