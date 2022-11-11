Bilal Hazziez Clashes with Shaeeda’s Friend Eutris: She Doesn’t Trust Him!

On last weekend’s episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Bilal Hazziez was quick to rain all over Shaeeda Sheen’s parade.

Remember how he promised to help her set up a yoga studio? It sounds like it’s a lot like his “promise” to have a child with her. He’s dragging his heels, and everyone can tell.

But that is not their only worry. It’s time for Bilal to get some grief for a change.

The two of them sit down with Shaeeda’s friend. And she says to Bilal what a lot of viewers have been thinking.

On Sunday, November 13, viewers will get to watch 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 7, Episode 12.

During the episode, Bilal and Shaeeda have dinner with Shaeeda’s bestie, Eutris.

But Eutris, who has spoken to Shaeeda via video chat more than once during this relationship, has … concerns.

We of course don’t have to wait for the actual episode to air to know what goes down.

As E! News reports, Eutris has numerous questions about some glaring problems in Bilal and Shaeeda’s marriage.

But her inquisitive approach rubs Bilal the wrong way. He likes to see himself as a good partner, all evidence to the contrary.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 7 stars Bilal Hazziez and Shaeeda Sween are visibly anxious in this sneak peek for Episode 8. (Image Credit: TLC)

“She’s coming out of the gate so aggressive and rude,” Bilal complains to the confessional camera.

“The feeling that I have right now,” he then admits, “is Eutris seems like she doesn’t like me very well.”

Bilal, like many of us, likes very carefully laid boundaries. Meanwhile, Eutris is trying to speak up for her friend. Someone has to.

Obviously, we do not get a lot of the context for the conflict. We won’t until the actual episode airs.

But Eutris does tell him: “I don’t think we should be so presumptuous.”

A visibly annoyed Bilal claps back, accusing Eutris: “It sounds like you’re … what’s the word they say in London? Oh, nosy!”

Eutris does not take kindly to Bilal’s accusation.

“Nosy, really? You think I’m snotty?” she asks.

“Oooh, I didn’t say that,” Bilal replies. “But you said it! That’s interesting.”

Meanwhile, Shaeeda is just sitting there while the tension builds and builds and builds.

“We’re only ten minutes into the conversation,” Eutris observes to the camera after the fact.

“And,” she expresses, “Bilal’s making me feel uncomfortable.”

“I don’t know what I would have done,” Eutris then admits.

She does not know Bilal directly — not like Shaeeda does. This is not a man who likes to discuss things that he’s not ready to discuss. And he can’t manipulate, mansplain, malewife his way out of topics with Eutris like he can with Shaeeda.

“But now, meeting him and the way he’s reacted to me,” Eutris wonders aloud, “I don’t know if he’s trying to mask something?”

Eutris has real concerns about her bestie and her marriage.

“I’m really worried that maybe she’s overlooking some personality that he may have,” she tells the camera.

Bilal may have some issues “that might be a problem in the future, and she’s just not aware of it.”

Back inside, Shaeeda tries to break the tension with a meme. Though the original refers to chicken, not crackers.

“Anybody want crackers? Eat crackers. These crackers are really good!” she jokes.

But Eutris and Bilal remain focused upon their respective adversaries: each other.

“You sound like you’re being very evasive,” Eutris then observes of Bilal.

“That you have things you don’t want me to ask you,” she notes. “A little bit uncomfortable ‘cause you don’t know where I’m going to go with the conversation?”

But when it comes to whether Bilal has anything to hide, he insists: “Absolutely not.”