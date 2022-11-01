Cole Barnett and Zanab Jaffrey: Are These Annoying Love Is Blind Stars Still Together?

Well, a new season of Love Is Blind is upon us, and you know what that means …

More mismatched couples rushing into ill-fated romances just because the cameras are rolling!

Yes, every year, we get at least one couple who shouldn’t even share an elevator, much less get married.

Last season, we had two such pairings, with Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson delivering almost as much awkwardness as Shake Chatterjee and Deepti Vempati.

Cole Barnett and Zanab Jaffrey hit it off on Love Is Blind. But have they been able to make their love last? (Photo via Netflix)

This season, we have Cole Barnett and Zanab Jaffrey.

And while Cole might not be as widely-despised as Shake, the man certainly isn’t a fan favorite either.

(And as the clip below reminds us, he engaged in some very Shake-like behavior during filming.)

Appropriately, Zanab seemed to be blinded by love in her first conversations with Cole, and it wasn’t long before she’d fully fallen for her fellow realtor.

But once the pod stage was over, Zanab and Cole seemed to hit one rough patch after another.

As with so many other couple on this show, Cole and Zanab bonded over their shared religious faith, but shortly after they spent the night together for the first time, they were locked in an unholy war.

Cole Barnett and Zanab Jaffrey have endured some tough times on Love Is Blind Season 3. (Photo via Netflix)

These two bickered over the difference between “good” and “great,” and in one of the grossest moments in LiB history (which is really saying something), Cole told Zanab that he thought ballerina Colleen was more attractive.

Come to think of it maybe this guy is as bad as Shake.

The reaction from fans has been so bad that Cole has already issued an apology on Instagram.

“It’s very difficult to watch us struggle in Malibu, and if I could change the mistakes and those moments I would,” he wrote this week.

Cole Barnett is posing with a fish in this Instagram pic. (Photo via Instagram)

“We had high highs and low lows, here’s some of the moments I’ll never forget.”

So did Zanab make the mistake of a lifetime and agree to marry Cole?

Well … it looks like LiB producers have gotten better at keeping secrets, which means we won’t find out until the season finale airs on November 9.

As Glamour points out, if Cole and Zanab did break up, they’ve at least remained friends — the two of them have been liking each other’s posts non-stop.

Love is Blind viewers have fallen in love with Zanab’s sense of style. (Photo via Instagram)

Otherwise, Zanab has kept it all business on IG, promoting the show without giving anything away:

“Nothing says cuffing season quite like sitting on a couch pouring your heart out! The sweet messages and comments I’ve received this week are so lovely!” she captioned the pic above.

“I can’t reply to all of them, but please know I’ve seen them and appreciate them so SO much! Sending all the positivity and love right back to you all. xx The first four episodes of @loveisblindnetflix are streaming now!”

Zanab and Cole in one of their rare civil moments. (Photo via Instagram)

Damn those iron-clad NDAs!

We guess we’ll have to wait another week to see what becomes of these two.

We hope for both their sakes that they’ll go their separate ways!