Christine McVie Dies; Legendary Fleetwood Mac Singer Was 79

Sad news from the world of music today:

Christine McVie, the singer-songwriter best known for her work with Fleetwood Mac, has passed away at the age of 79.

Along with Stevie Nicks, Mick Fleetwood, Lindsey Buckingham, and her husband, John McVie, Christine created some of the most enduring hits of the 1970s and ’80s.

The band confirmed her passing in a statement issued on Wednesday, noting that McVie died following “a short illness.”

Christine McVie of Fleetwood Mac performs onstage in 2018. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

“There are no words to describe the sadness at the passing of Christine McVie,” reps for Fleetwood Mac wrote on Twitter.

“She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure. She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life,” the statement continued.

“We were so lucky to have a life with her. Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. She will be so very missed.”

Christine McVie on stage with the rest of Fleetwood Mac in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

As for the details of Christine’s passing, the band had this to say:

“She passed away peacefully at hospital this morning, Wednesday, November 30th 2022, following a short illness. She was in the company of her family.

“We kindly ask that you respect the family’s privacy at this extremely painful time, and we would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally.”

Christine McVie with Mick Fleetwood of Fleetwood Mac. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Born in Lancashire, England in 1943, Christine married John McVie in 1969, and the two of them joined Fleetwood Mac the following year.

Described by one critic as “the prime mover behind some of Fleetwood Mac’s biggest hits,” McVie penned such chart-toppers as “Don’t Stop,” “Little Lies,” and “Everywhere.”

The last tune in that list enjoyed a surprising revival in popularity this year thanks to its inclusion in a ubiquitous Chevy commercial.

Over the years, the turmoil within Fleetwood Mac garnered almost as much attention as the band’s iconic music catalogue — and Christine was not exempt from the drama.

She divorced John in 1976, but the two remained friends and musical collaborators.

Christine went on to date the band’s lighting engineer, Curry Grant, and the affair inspired her hit song “You Make Loving Fun.”

She later dated Dennis Wilson of the Beach Boys for several years.

The late Christine McVie with her bandmates from Fleetwood Mac. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

McVie spent her final years restoring her centuries-old English country house and doing what she does best — writing songs.

Within minutes of the announcement of her passing, Christine’s name became a worldwide trending topic on Twitter.

Loving tributes from friends, collaborators, and a legion of devoted fans stand as a testament to a life well-lived.

Christine McVie with her longtime collaborator, Stevie Nicks. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images )

“Christine McVie died. One of the greatest rock voices ever. Both as a singer and songwriter. RIP,” comedian Marc Maron wrote in a tweet that’s since gone viral.

Our thoughts go out to McVie’s loved ones during this difficult time.