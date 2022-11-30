Josh Duggar Legal Team Receives ANOTHER Appeal Extension: WTF Is Going on Here?!

Next week, it will be one full year since Josh Duggar was convicted on charges of receiving and possessing child pornography.

The wheels of justice often turn at a glacial pace, and Josh spent much of that year in the relative comfort and safety of an Arkansas county jail as he awaited sentencing.

In May, Josh was sentenced to 151 months in prison and was finally transferred to his permanent home at Seagoville Federal Correctional Institution in Texas.

But if his lawyers have their way, Josh will soon be back in front of a judge — and they hope that he’ll leave the courtroom a free man.

Josh Duggar in jail, where he belongs. (Photo via NBC)

Josh’s legal team has filed an appeal seeking a second trial.

Their argument is a specious one, but it seems that it might be enough to earn Josh another day in court.

Duggar’s team claims that he was framed by a longtime family friend named Caleb Williams, who is also a convicted sex offender.

Josh Duggar will hopefully be locked uo for a very long time. (Photo via Instagram)

(It seems that there are quite a few of those in northwest Arkansas’ evangelical community.)

The argument is almost certainly a losing one, as Williams has previously proven that he was in a different state on the day that someone used Josh’s work computer to download child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

Still, Josh’s victims won’t be able to rest easy until this matter is settled — so they’re probably not pleased by the news that his lawyers have requested still more time to prepare their case, and the judge granted their extension.

Josh Duggar is a horrible person. (Photo via Instagram)

According to a new report from Fayetteville’s local Fox affiliate, the prosecution filed their response to the defense’s initial brief on November 22.

The DA argued that “Duggar’s claims uniformly lack merit, and the district court’s judgment should be affirmed in its entirety.”

Predictably, the prosecution asked the judge to deny Josh’s request for a second trial.

Anna Duggar and Josh Duggar are featured in this photo, from way back in the day on the show 19 Kids and Counting. (Photo via TLC)

Josh’s lawyers were supposed to respond to that rebuttal by November 28, but they requested an extension, seeking a new deadline of December 13.

“Given the complexity of the issues on appeal and the need for undersigned counsel to confer with Duggar, who is in custody, Duggar respectfully requests an additional 14 days within which to file his reply brief,” reads a filing by Josh’s lawyer, Justin Gelfand.

The request was not opposed by prosecutors, and it was promptly granted by the judge.

Josh Duggar received support from his wife during his trial. (Photo via Getty)

This is not the first time that Josh’s lawyers have argued that they’ve been unable to confer with their client due to the fact that he’s imprisoned in a different state.

Of course, given the fact that he was convicted in federal court, Josh could have been shipped off to just about any state in the country, so they should probably be grateful that he’s as close as he is.

Again, even if Josh is granted a second trial, it’s unlikely that he’ll be able to convince a jury that he was framed.

Josh Duggar is hoping to get out of prison.

Still, those who were traumatized by his crimes are probably kept up nights by the remote possibility that this monster’s appeal will be successful.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as more information becomes available.

