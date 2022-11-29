Jill Duggar: Will She Be Next to Pen a Tell-All Memoir About Her Abusive Childhood?

As you’ve likely heard by now, Jinger Duggar has penned a memoir that’s reportedly made certain members of her family very nervous.

But if there’s any truth to the initial reports from publishing insiders, Jim Bob and company have nothing to fear.

Sources say Jinger’s book will focus mostly on the “spiritual journey” that led her to a less fundamentalist version of her evangelical faith.

(Jinger is still an ultra-conservative Christian, of course — she’s just slightly more progressive than her notoriously strict parents.)

Jinger Duggar is preparing to release a new memoir. And fans are anxious to see how her family will react. (Photo via Instagram)

But if you were hoping 2023 would be the year that a member of the Duggar family would release a scathing tell-all, you might still be in luck.

After all, Jinger is not the only member of the Counting On clan who has distanced herself from Jim Bob in recent months.

And she’s also not the only one who could use a nice paycheck now that the family media empire has come crashing down.

Derick Dillard and Jill Duggar have cut ties with Jim Bob. (Photo via Instagram)

Sure, Jill Duggar’s husband Derick Dillard is officially a lawyer now, but he’s still new to the field, and he and Jill have three kids to raise.

All of this is to say that if a publishing company approached Jill with a lucrative contract, she would probably sign it.

And that’s just one reason why many fans are convinced that Jill will be the next Duggar to write a book about her upbringing.

Jill Duggar returned to Instagram recently following a lengthy hiatus. Now, fans are convinced that she’s feuding with sister Jinger.

Of course, her motives for writing the book would likely not be purely monetary.

Jill has been at odds with her family for years — ever since Derick publicly accused Jim Bob of stealing millions from his children by pocketing their TLC earnings.

She’ll never receive any sort of restitution from the patriarch, of course, so writing a tell-all might be an opportunity to kill two birds with one stone:

Jill Duggar uploaded this photo of herself and her husband in order to celebrate the latter’s birthday in 2022. (Photo via Instagram)

And Jill’s book would probably deliver in the “damaging family secrets” department, whereas Jinger’s almost certainly will not.

Jill has a bone to pick with her parents, whom she reportedly cut off contact with back in 2019.

And we’re sure she would love to settle the score publicly by detailing her beefs and delving into everything from the money situation to Josh Duggar’s child pornography conviction.

Jill Duggar ponders a sip of this hot coffee in this photo of the former reality star. (Photo via Instagram)

Yes, Jill certainly has a story to tell, and it’s one that the Duggars would probably prefer to keep under wraps.

Which is all the more reason that fans and critics alike want to know every detail.

Hopefully, Jill will use the public’s desire to her advantage if and when she ends up in negotiations with a major publishing house!