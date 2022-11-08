Jessica Simpson Demolishes Trolls: You’re Only Destructive Noise!

No matter her accomplishments or her personal growth, no matter her astonishing thirst traps, Jessica Simpson will always get hate.

Why? It doesn’t have anything to do with her. Not really. She’s famous and she’s a woman. That puts her at a perilous intersection.

Jessica still sees the “destructive noise” from critics.

But she has found a way to brush it off and move forward. And maybe some of her fans can adopt the same techniques.

Early this week, Jessica Simpson took to her Instagram to reflect upon how she copes with haters.

“I needed to be in my studio today,” she began her caption.

Jessica wrote that she was in the studio “because this is where I ground myself and heal.”

“As much as I have learned to block out destructive noise…” Jessica reflected.

She then confessed that “people’s comments and judgements can still hurt deeply.”

Jessica expressed how people have hurt her “with their incessant nagging ‘you will never be good enough.'”

“The most important thing I have learned through the last 5yrs,” Jessica then wrote.

She note that these years of reflection took place “without alcohol being a guard for escapism.”

What Jessica has learned “is that I CAN and ALWAYS WILL get through it.”

“I am capable of pretty much anything I care enough about to put my mind to,” Jessica affirmed. True!

“I am present. I am deeply inspired,” she listed. These are helpful affirmations.

And that was not the end. “I am determined. I am honest,” Jessica noted.

“I care about other people,” Jessica reminded herself as well as others.

“After grounding myself just now with my voice and the lyrics across my heart,” she wrote.

Jessica went on: “I feel compassion for the opinionated hate.”

This is opinionated hate “that some people can so effortlessly just blurt out with such intensity.”

She has observed this vitriol “on social media or in the media in general.”

We all see it. But famous people, particularly famous women, see it more than most of us can imagine.

“We all have our days of wanting to be, look, do, and feel better,” Jessica then acknowledged.

“Nobody is alone with that feelin’ that I can promise you,” she assured.

“I woke up at the same time anxious and insecure,” Jessica wrote, “but also also angry and defensive — like some of you.”

“I know what works for me,” Jessica then shared.

“And that is to let go and simply sing,” she wrote, “while lookin directly inside the mirror, straight in my eyes.”

Jessica explained that this is a technique that she uses “to really see and understand myself.”

“I can connect with my heartbeat,” Jessica affirmed. She went on: “I am stable and strong. I am home.”

She offered: “A little advice…live inside your dreams and move through them.”

Jessica then advised: “Don’t give up on yourself because someone else did. Stay true to YOU.”

“It has worked for me in this chaotic life thus far,” Jessica recalled.

“Nothin’ and nobody will rob me of my joy,” she proclaimed.

“Ya might come close but it is mine to own,” Jessica concluded. “Yours should be too.”