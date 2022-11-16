Gun-Wielding Maniac Fires at Denise Richards in Harrowing Road Rage Incident

Denise Richards’ lengthy career has taken some odd turns in recent years.

Between her Real Housewives scandal (that still comes up to this day) to joining OnlyFans just like her daughter did, people see her in a whole new light.

Not every story is lighthearted or salacious. This one is just plain scary.

During a road rage incident, someone shot up Denise and her husband’s car. It sounds like they are very lucky to be alive.

On Monday, November 14, Denise Richards survived a life-threatening and all-around harrowing situation.

She was, TMZ reports, en route to Popsicle Studio L.A. to start out the week.

Denise rode in the passenger’s seat. Her husband, Aaron Phypers, was driving.

Like so many trying to navigate through traffic, Aaron was struggling to find their destination.

Apparently, the driver behind them was spiraling with mounting irritation. That much is fairly normal.

However, expressing that anger by yelling and shouting at another driver is not. That behavior is deranged.

Unfortunately, this other driver’s derangement did not stop there.

This apparent maniac began try to squeeze in front of them. Anyone who has taken Driver’s Ed can tell you that this is a dangerous maneuver, especially in traffic.

Aaron allowed the raging driver to pass them by. Unfortunately, this was not the end.

First, there was verbal aggression. Then, reckless driving.

According to TMZ, this clear and present danger pulled out an actual gun and opened fire upon Aaron and Denise’s vehicle.

The assailant’s bullets struck the rear end of the vehicle, on the driver’s side.

Thankfully, neither Denise nor Aaron suffered any injuries during the shooting.

But that does not mean that they are okay. Someone shot at them.

Denise appeared visibly unnerved and sobbing as she arrived on set. And production quickly pieced together what happened.

Production noticed that there was an actual bullet hole in Denise’s ride.

So someone on set called 911, hoping to file a report.

We do not yet know if police actually followed up. We’d like to think so, but, you know, cops. Maybe the location and Denise’s name made a difference? Fingers crossed.

Meanwhile, Denise went on to work for 12 hours on set. Aaron remained with her the entire time.

Denise then received an escort back to the freeway from someone on set, so that’s something.

We hope that she has been able to process that trauma and is now recovering. But no one would blame Denise or Aaron for feeling shaken after that.

No one is saying that Denise didn’t handle herself well then and isn’t recovering now.

But we all hope that she is doing whatever she needs to address the trauma.

And we hope that the culprit is apprehended and charged very soon!