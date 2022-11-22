Gabby Windey Breaks Silence on Vinny Guadagnino Dating Rumors: Did She Go From Rose Ceremonies to the Smush Room?

Gabby Windey and Vinny Guadagnino come from two very different worlds:

She’s a midwestern nurse who’s eager to find the right man, settle down, and start a family.

He’s a Staten Island-born Chippendale dancer, whose heart belongs to his doting mother and whatever lucky lady he happens to be gyrating on at the moment.

And yet, it seems that against all odds– and despite the fact that Gabby is a couple inches taller than Vin — these two might be on the verge of forming a legit love connection.

Yes, Charli D’Amelio took home the top prize on Dancing With the Stars Season 31, but Gabby and Vinny both performed quite well, and they appear to have hit it off over the course of the competition.

Gabby came in second place, and she while she didn’t win the mirrored disco ball trophy, she might have won Vinny’s heart.

Windey and Guadagnino have been exchanging flirty comments on Instagram, so it comes as no surprise that reporters were quick to ask about the relationship between the two reality stars following last night’s finale.

Gabby Windey pose at a Paris cafe. (Photo via Instagram)

“Oh my god. Oh, wow, you guys get right to it. Yeah, I would at this point. I could use a pick-me-up,” Gabby replied, according to Hollywood Life.

We don’t know if or when Vinny will make his move, but it certainly seems like the interest is mutual.

“Stop looking for the one…be the one, and let them all come to you,” Guadagnino recently captioned a photo of himself on Instagram.

Vinny stars on Jersey Shore…and possibly in Gabby’s heart. (Photo via MTV)

The post prompted Gabby to comment, “Omw [on my way].”

The flirtation has been going both ways, with Vinny suggestively congratulating Gabby on her DWTS success.

“We’re going to finale!!!!! I’m filled with so many different emotions – excitement, fear, gratitude, and mourning that this experience will soon end,” Windey captioned a recent post.

Gabby Windey didn’t win Dancing With the Stars. But she might have won Vinny Guadagnino’s heart! (Photo via ABC)

“Thank you to everyone who has continued to support us and I hope to make you proud next week!!”

“Good job baby mamma,” Vinny replied.

“My main man,” Gabby wrote back.

Vinny looks unhappy here. He’s usually a pretty jolly dude. (Photo via MTV)

Gabby broke up with Eric Schwer after her season of The Bachelorette came to a conclusion, so we know she’s available.

But is she looking to get serious with Vinny?

“I mean we’re friends,” Gabby said in response fo Vin-related questions on Barstool’s “Chicks in the Office” podcast.

“Apparently both of us just like to kind of stir the post. Which is, like, funny. But [the buzz] did happen out of nowhere.”

So it’s possible that Gabby and Vinny are just having some stringing their fans along.

At first, Gabby’s followers were worried that Vinny would hurt her …

Vinny Guadagnino doesn’t look very excited in this photograph, does he? We wonder what is wrong.

… But it’s starting to sound like the people who are shipping Gabby and Vinny are gonna be the ones who wind up with broken hearts!

Hey, we’ll get over it — as long as Vinny doesn’t do something drastic and start hooking up with Angelina!