Ellen Pompeo and Patrick Dempsey: Eff You, ABC! We’re Making Our Own Show!

As previously reported, Ellen Pompeo will soon be stepping away from Grey’s Anatomy.

The veteran actress, who has anchored this series since its premiere in the role of Meredith Grey, only signed on to appear in eight episodes this season.

Her final two installments will air in early 2023.

What will she do next? After she scrubs out for the final time?

According to Radar Online, Pompeo may very well return to television — alongside her former co-star, Patrick Dempsey.

“They’re both bitter about being phased out of the show,” an insider told this website on Thursday.

Dempsey was written off Grey’s Anatomy in 2015, although his character of Derek Shepherd made a couple of unexpected cameos two years ago.

By various accounts, he was unhappy on set for many months prior to this exit, with one report delving into the alleged ways in which Dempsey made life awful for those around him at the time.

Radar claims that Dempsey is “still very stung” these accusations made in 2021 by producer James D. Parriott, who claimed the actor “terrorized” the set and battled with show creator Shonda Rhimes.

“Patrick says Ellen was one of the only ones who had his back — and he’d love to work with her again, particularly in a new show that would stick it to their old colleagues and kick their butts in ratings,” the insider added.

As for Pompeo?

“Ellen’s totally up for it once she’s done milking Grey’s dry,” the website continued.

Pompe, for the record, makes $20 million per season of Grey’s Anatomy.

She’s admitted for awhile now that she’s anxious for the show to be over… while also admitting that she can’t turn down that sort of contract.

Doesn’t sound like someone who’s bitter at her employer, does it?

Pompeo is the one who chose to cut her Season 19 screen time way down; she certainly isn’t being forced off the drama.

Fun in the snow! Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) is pictured here in a scene from Season 18.

All that said, Pompeo and Dempsey could one day work together again.

They’ve said they want to.

We just don’t think the basis behind any potential pairing would be revenge against network executives.

“We’ve done some of our greatest work together,” Pompeo previously told Extra TV.

“Both of us are very proud of the work we did. We had a great time doing it, and we created something really iconic… I think the fans would absolutely love it.”

Photo via ABC

Dempsey has said he feels the same way.

“I’d love to work with her again,” he has said, adding in the past:

“It’s always been a really special relationship Ellen and I have had together in front of the screen and behind it as well.”