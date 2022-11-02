Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer: Wait, Is the Engagement Over?!?

We know this may be hard to believe, but:

It appears as if a relationship that formed on The Bachelorette has come to an end.

Absolutely stunning, we know.

Earlier this week, however, Gabby Windey — who is a contestant on the current season of Dancing with the Stars and who has been spotted of late on air without her engagement ring on — was asked whether she and Erich Scher were still a romantic item.

Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer got engaged to close out The Bachelorette. And yet… questions remain over their future.

The twosome agreed to get married on the most recent season finale of The Bachelorette.

Will they make it to the altar, though?

“Life is just really busy for the both of us right now,” Windey responded in an interview with Fox News on October 31.

“We’re just kind of, you know, going forward with each of our individual interests and supporting each other from afar.”

Viewers couldn’t help but notice on Monday night that Scher was NOT in the audience to cheer Gabby on while she competed for the mirrorball trophy.

However, Schwer did take to Instagram Stories to encourage followers to vote for his fiancée after her most recent performances.

He may have just had other plans and was therefore unable to make it to the Dancing with the Stars taping a few days ago.

But… considering Gabby’s above remarks? And considering the history of couples who meet and allegedly fall in love on The Bachelorette?

And considering the cheating scandal that surrounded Schwer on The Bachelorette?

After texts came out that made it very much appear as if Erich had a girlfriend when he left to film the show?

It’s understandable that fans would have questions and/or concerns about his future with Gabby.

Erich and Gabby are pictured here on The Bachelorette. They’re totally in love!

Back on the finale that aired in September, though, everything seems peachy keen for the couple.

“You literally make me feel like I’m the only person in the world. And I will fight every day for the rest of my life to keep that feeling. I love you, Gabby Windey,” Erich gushed before proposing with a Neil Lane diamond ring on air.

“You are amazing. You are the most amazing person I’ve ever met.

“It’s you and me until the wheels fall off. I’m head over heels in love with you, and I want to spend the rest of my life with you.”

Erich Schwer stares off into the distance in this photo of the finalist on this new season of The Bachelorette.

During the live After the Final Rose special, Windey and Schwer said they were going to take things day by day… especially in the wake of allegations from Schwer’s ex-lover that he told her to wait for him after he went off to shoot The Bachelorette.

“I led her on and I want to own that. No hard feelings toward this girl at all. I understand her actions,” Schwer said in response.

“I didn’t want to have a hard conversation. But I’ve learned a lot from it. I want to own that 100 percent.

“I do not have any hard feelings for this girl. It’s a mistake I made on my part. … I was using the show as an excuse to not confront her about our relationship. I didn’t see a future but we were having fun…

“I love [Gabby] with all my heart. 100 percent real. I never expected it. I want this to be forever.”