Jana Kramer Slams Meghan King: DON’T Call My Cheating Ex-Husband Hot!!!!

In 2021, Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin finalized their divorce after an ugly split. And, frankly, a troubled marriage.

It is difficult to think of their time together without Mike’s rampant cheating coming to mind. It defined their union.

That’s in the past. But Jana’s feelings are very raw and very present.

In fact, it reached a point where an offhand comment by RHOC alum Meghan King had Jana fuming. Why did she call Mike “hot” after everything that he’s done?

For many years, Jana Kramer made lemons into lemonade.

The lemons? Mike Caussin’s rampant cheating and alleged “sex addiction,” a condition that the broader psychiatric community does not recognize.

And the lemonade? Well, Jana monetized their marital struggles. Interviews, a book, and more. Ultimately, though, the struggle outweighed the benefits.

But Jana still has her Whine Down podcast. And, this week, she spoke about Meghan King.

“There was something that she said in our DMs that really bothered me,” Jana admitted on October 31.

She characterized Meghan as an “acquaintance,” not a friend.

But Jana was apparently messaging her about staying “strong” amidst her divorce.

As we know, Meghan was oh-so-briefly married to Cuffe Biden Owens.

It did not work out. After two months.

And of course, Meghan’s other ex-husband was Jim Edmonds.

The two split in 2019, and it was much messier than things with Cuffe.

Not only did Meghan and Jim share children, but they had a lot to say about each other.

Who do we bring up Meghan’s exes?

Because of the offhand remark of hers that has Jana fuming … nine months later.

“At least your ex is hot,” Jana recalled Meghan as having written to her.

“So I go, ‘I’m sorry that kind of bothered me,'” Jana shared on her podcast.

She continued: “‘I would never say your ex is hot, especially knowing how much he hurt you. Anyways, have a great day.'”

Jana then explained: “It just irked me, and we haven’t spoken since that.”

That's definitely a polite way of expressing hostility.

“First, what does being hot have to do with it?” Jana demanded.

“Because me, when a man disrespects a woman, you ain’t hot, ever,” she announced. “You’re done.”

“I’ve dated some very attractive men,” Jana boasted.

“The second you lie to me,” she declared, “you are the ugliest human in a room to me.”

Jana continued: “Or cheat, you are ugly to me.” By her standards, she spent years married to a famously “ugly” man, then.

“And I would never be like, ‘At least he was hot,'” Jana then insisted.

She added: “The hotness has nothing to do with it.”

For the record, Jana said that Meghan later apologized in her DMs.

But Jana did not seem to be in a forgiving mood. She ended up ghosting her.

“She’s like, ‘Sorry Jana, I was trying to lighten it up. I thought he was a good looking guy when I saw him on your feed, I was trying to find a silver lining,'” she recalled.

Jana suggested: “I would’ve said, ‘At least you have beautiful children.’ That’s the silver lining.”

Meghan joined Jana as a guest on that same podcast guest. There, she tried to explain.

“I guess I can see what you’re saying, but in my opinion I was trying to give you a compliment,” Meghan reasoned.

“And,” she went on, “I was trying to make light of a s–tty situation.”

“We both know it sucks. And so it’s like, alright we both have these s–tty situations,” Meghan went on.

“But at least he’s hot,” she explained, “and I said that because I don’t know, I thought it was a compliment.”

Meghan added: “I thought it was a nice thing to say.”

In a very honest moment, Meghan expressed that she felt that Jana “overreacted” or was perhaps “feeling sensitive” at the time.

“And I’m sorry if I hurt your feelings, and I apologized. That was never my intention,”

“But I certainly wasn’t making light of anything.”

Jana did express her appreciation. But she did reiterate that her kids, Jolie Rae and Jace Joseph, are the silver linings — not Mike’s hotness.

“For me, it’s like, we have our kids and I’m grateful that was the silver lining for that relationship,” she said.

Jana concluded: “And I’m never going to take away him as a dad and I’m glad he’s the father… I have to have a silver lining.”