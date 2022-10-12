Josh Duggar: FIRED From Prison Job For “Arrogant” Attitude!

You know that they say:

You can take the man out of the hyper-privileged upbringing in a patriarchal cult, but you can’t make him a productive member of the prison poulation.

Okay, maybe no one has ever said that before, but we don’t think anyone is shocked by the news that Josh Duggar is having a hard time humbling himself enough to fit in with his fellow inmates.

In fact, according to a new report from OK! magazine, Josh has been fired from his job at Seagoville Federal Correctional Institution after just two weeks.

Josh Duggar in jail, where he belongs. (Photo via NBC)

It seems that Josh was working as a tutor in the prison’s education department.

He was earning just 23 cents an hour, but otherwise, it was a pretty cushy gig by prison standards.

Anyway, we’re sure Josh preferred it to working in the kitchen or laundry room, but alas, it wasn’t meant to be.

Josh Duggar will be in federal prison for a very long time. (Photo via Getty)

Details are scarce, but it seems the cause of Josh’s termination was his air of smug superiority.

“Josh seems to piss many people off as he thinks he knows it all,” said one inmate.

“I am not sure exactly why he got fired, but I am sure it had to do with his arrogant attitude and clashing with other inmates.”

Josh and wife Anna Duggar in happier times. (Photo via Instagram)

Yes, it seems that even violent criminals consider Josh repugnant beyond redemption.

It’s unclear if the father of seven has been placed in a new job yet, but he better hope he lands in a tolerable line of work, because dude is set to be locked up for a very, very long time.

Josh has been sentenced to 151 months behind bars, and he won’t be eligible for parole for over a decade.

Josh Duggar is one of the worst humans of all time. (Photo via Instagram)

Josh’s lawyers have filed an appeal seeking a second trial, but their request is based on a bizarre claim that Josh was framed by a longtime family friend.

The attorneys allege that Caleb Williams downloaded child pornography to Josh’s computer while he was doing freelance tech work at a car dealership owned by the Duggars.

“Williams worked at Wholesale Motorcars, regularly used the HP computer, was extremely tech savvy, and sent Duggar a text message on May 7, 2019 offering to ‘watch the lot’ during the coming week,” reads the appeal.

The attorneys go on to allege that “law enforcement failed to meaningfully investigate Williams as a potential perpetrator.”

“The district court concluded Duggar would only be permitted to ask Williams ‘whether or not he has knowledge or recollection of being present on the car lot on or about May 13 through May 16’ and ‘if he ever remoted in to the office machine, and if so, the time periods in which he would have remoted in,” Josh’s lawyers allege.

Caleb has responded to the allegations, and not surprisingly he denies any wrongdoing.

Caleb Williams posing with one of Josh Duggar’s children. (Photo via Instagram)

“In my opinion, this is a big PR stunt and he wants his freedom, I get it. I really just hope he gets some help and by the time he gets out and moves on with his life, he becomes a productive citizen,” Williams said.

“I’m all about second chances when somebody actually takes steps that are positive in their life to make a difference in the bad decisions they’ve made. Taking responsibility is the first step in that.”

So yeah, it sounds like Josh will be working some sort of menial prison job for quite some time.

We’d like to formally recommend that he be forced to scrub the toilets with his toothbrush.