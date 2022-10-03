Teresa Giudice: I’m Really Very Nice and Drama-Free! People Take Advantage of Me!

Even when she is not filming for Bravo, Teresa Giudice has no trouble causing trouble.

Last week, she lashed out after her Dancing With The Stars elimination.

But Teresa is not the only bringer of chaos and conflict on The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

She hopes that, very soon, fans will see her “true” self as a likable, drama-free person. Wait, what?

Teresa Giudice spoke to Us Weekly about exciting drama to come.

“It’s gonna blow your minds away,” Teresa teased, while promising a lot on her new PodcastOne show, Namaste B$tches.

“It’s very sad. … People thought a certain way about me,” she noted.

“And,” Teresa predicted, “then they’re gonna be like, ‘Wow, we were so wrong.'”

Is she right, or is that just wishful thinking talking?

Teresa then explained: “I think … when you watch this season [you’ll see that] I kept my mouth shut a lot over 10 years.”

Teresa also touched upon issues with her brother, Joe Gorga, and her sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga.

“Don’t forget, my parents were around back then,” she pointed out.

So,” Teresa reasoned, “I tried to keep the peace for a long time.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice expressed her anger by saying “I’m gonna blow my casket,” which was not what she meant to say.

“And … you know, somebody could only take so much for so long,” Teresa declared.

“It’s not happening anymore,” she announced.

Teresa then speculated: “I think everybody’s … gonna be blown away.”

Teresa acknowledged that it will feel “sad” to relive bitter family conflicts.

Even so, she emphasized, she does not feel torn about sharing her side of things.

“I’m totally fine [with it]. Totally fine,” Teresa stressed.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice was in an uncharacteristically conciliatory mood.

“I got taken advantage of for so long, for over 10 years,” Teresa claimed.

“I got taken advantage of,” she reiterated.

Teresa went on “and finally, [husband Luis Ruelas] came into my life.”

“And,” Teresa oddly described, “it was like, ‘That’s not happening anymore.'”

She predicted: “I think [everyone is] going to see the truth.”

Teresa hopes that people will come to agree with her side “of everything that’s been really happening.”

We’re up close and very personal with Teresa Giudice in this photo, which was shared online by Bravo.

Of course, this interview was all about Teresa — and her friend and fellow host, Melissa Pfeister — promoting their podcast.

Teresa hopes that the podcast will let people know that she’s not just right.

She is also, she claims, a good friend and an entertaining personality.

Teresa Giudice is pictured here as a guest on The Real Housewives of New Jersey after-show.

“I’m really, like, a fun person,” Teresa claimed.

“In my real life, there’s no drama,” she alleged. “No drama at all.”

Teresa insisted: “I wake up happy every day. I have really good energy.”

“I’m going to be honest with you, I haven’t seen him in three years and eight months,” Teresa said, adding that she thinks she’s changed in the time that Joe’s been away and has become “more independent,” expounding as follows: “I’ve definitely changed. I’m sure he has too. But now, like the way I’m seeing him speak, like, he looks like he’s changed … in a good way.”

Her cohost added: “We have months and months to really get out there.”

“And,” Melissa added, “people can see a different side of Teresa before [RHONJ] starts up again.”

She speculated: “Maybe they’ll have a different view on it after they get a glimpse from the podcast of more depth [into] who Teresa really is.”

Well … okay then!

Obviously, the world best knows Teresa as a Bravolebrity. But she wants to discuss more than that.

“I wanna just talk about life,” Teresa noted, expressing a willingness for listeners to one day call in for advice.

She expressed: “I was given this platform for a reason and if I can, I wanna help other people that, you know, [want] help from me.”

Teresa then concluded by asserting: “I was given this for a reason, so I’m gonna use it in that way.”