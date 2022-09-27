Teresa Giudice Lashes Out After Dancing with the Stars Elimination: I Blame Len Goodman!

Teresa Giudice would like to address her very recent ousting from Dancing with the Stars.

Specifically, Teresa Giudice would like to place the blame elsewhere for said ousting.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star got the boot from the latest season of this long-running competition on week two, barely advancing very far alongside professional partner Pasha Pashkov.

Photo via ABC

The elimination came in the wake of Elvis Week… after Teresa revealed how her dad loved Elvis Presley and how they used to watch Dancing with the Stars together before he passed away.

“This dance is gonna be for him,” she told Pasha, later adding to cameras:

“I don’t wanna let my husband down, I don’t wanna let Pasha down and especially my dad.”

The twosome performed a jive to “All Shook Up,” although they only earned a total of 23 of 40 points for the effort.

After landing in the bottom two for the second straight week, Giudice was sent home on Monday night.

“Listen, it was an amazing experience. I had an amazing partner,” the Bravo personality told Page Six via Zoom following her elimination.

Added the ex-convict:

“Finally, my dream came true. I’ve always wanted to dance. I did two dances in front of a live audience and it was pretty amazing. It was great.”

The unfortunate result for Giudice came after Len Goodman broke a tie and voted to save actress Cheryl Ladd and her pro partner, Louis Van Amstel, over #TeamPashibiliTRE.

“Yeah, I don’t think Len liked me really so much,” Giudice told reporters in the post-show gathering, laughing:

“I don’t think he liked me. I knew Len was not going to pick me.

“I knew he was going to pick Cheryl over me. I knew already … I had a feeling.”

Immediately following her Elvis-inspired routine, Goodman told Teresa “It was bright and it was lively,” prior to noting that she was “not sharp enough” in her kicks.

Derek Hough, meanwhile, noted she made “a huge improvement,” while Bruno said Teresa “really captured the spirit of the dance and you went for it.”

Alas, it simply wasn’t good enough.

Not that Teresa had expectation that she would last much longer.

“I wanted to win the mirrorball … but you know what? There’s a lot of amazing dancers on this show, so I knew I wasn’t going to [win],” she confessed on Monday.

“When I saw my competition, I’m like, ‘I’m definitely not winning it.’

“But I tried!”

