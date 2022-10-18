Selma Blair Drops Out of DWTS Amid MS Battle: I Just Can’t Go On

Selma Blair might not be taking home the Mirrored Disco Ball this year.

But there’s no doubt that she’s one of the greatest heroes ever to grace the floor on Dancing With the Stars.

Blair has been battling multiple sclerosis since 2018, and she’s been courageously candid about her condition, inspiring countless millions who are facing similar struggles.

On Monday, the 50-year-old actress bowed out of DWTS, explaining that her health issues make it impossible for her to continue.

Selma Blair has been forced to withdraw from Dancing With the Stars. The beloved actress is battling MS. (Photo via ABC)

“You know I’ve been monitored and in touch with my doctors this whole process,” Blair told her dance partner Sasha Farber in a pre-taped scene on Monday’s episode.

“I had these MRIs and when the results came back, it just all adds up to I can’t. I can’t. I can’t go on with the competition. I pushed as far as I could.”

MS is a complicated illness that impacts the body’s nervous system, and Blair says she dropped out for fear of exacerbating her condition.

Selma Blair is pictured here. Due to her Multiple Sclerosis diagnosis, the actress is in our thoughts. (Photo via Getty)

“With a chronic illness, you do have special considerations and my body is definitely taking a hit,” she explained.

“It’s way too much for the safety of my bones. There’s just intensive bone trauma and inflammation among rips and tears so I could do extensive damage that of course, I do not want.”

“You’re my champion,” Farber said to Blair after she revealed her decision.

Selma Blair with DWTS partner Sasha Farber. (Photo via ABC)

For their final appearance on the show, Selma and Sasha danced a waltz to “What the World Needs Now.”

After the performance, the judges were quick to echo Farber’s praise for Blair’s strength and bravery.

“You really have inspired millions of people,” said Bruno Tonioli. “Your star has never shone brighter.”

Selma Blair is as stylish as ever amid her battle with MS. (Photo via Getty Images)

“If the others have climbed hills, you have climbed mountains,” added Len Goodman.

But the most effusive praise came from Selma’s longtime friend and Cruel Intentions co-star Sarah Michelle Gellar.

“Long before @dancingwiththestars I knew you were a ten, and now the world knows,” Gellar wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the two actresses (below).

Sarah Michelle Gellar sang Selma Blair’s praises on Instagram this week. (Photo via Instagram)

“Selma I’ve never been so proud of you (and I’m often proud of you) You make the rest of us believe that we can do anything. That we can never give up.”

Gellar concluded by thanking Farber for his unwavering support of Blair throughout the season.

“I will miss getting to watch the happiness radiate from Selma each week as she stepped on stage with you,” she wrote.

Selma Blair attends The Hollywood Reporter’s 29th Annual Women in Entertainment Breakfast in December of 2021. (Photo via Getty Images)

“Thank you for that gift. And speaking of gifts- @selmablair your love and friendship is the greatest gift. I love you Blair.”

Hopefully, Selma is feeling the love from all over the world this week.

She might not have won the competition, but Blair left no doubt that she’s a special kind of hero.