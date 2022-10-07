Sara Lee, Former WWE Wrestler, Dead at 30

The wrestling community is in mourning.

Sara Lee, a former WWE grappler who won the sixth season of the MTV reality show Tough Enough, died on October 5, according to the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

She was 30 years old.

Lee’s mother has also confirmed the tragic news.

Sara Lee is dead at the very young age of 30. May the former wrestler rest in peace.

“It is with heavy hearts we wanted to share that our Sara Weston has gone to be with Jesus,” Terri Lee wrote yesterday on Facebook, adding of her daughter:

“We are all in shock and arrangements are not complete.”

No cause of death has been announced.

“We ask that you respectfully let our family mourn. We all need prayers especially [husband] Cory and her children,” Lee concluded.

Lee is survived by her husband Cory James Weston (who performed as a WWE wrestler under the name Wesley Blake) and their daughter Piper, 5, and two sons Brady, 3, and Case Oliver, 14 months.

As cited above, Lee earned her huge break on the final season of Tough Enough, a reality television program where men and women competed for a one-year, $250,000 WWE contract.

Lee was one of two champions that season, providing her with an opportunity to be a part of this company from September 2015 to September 2016.

“WWE, all these girls are missing one thing that I’ve got, and that’s strength,” Lee said in her audition video. “Where are the strong girls at?”

Lee uploaded her final Instagram post just a few days ago.

It featured the late star posting a mirror selfie from inside of a bathroom and noting that she had been struggling with a sinus infection.

“Celebrating finally being healthy enough to go to the gym 2 days in a row first ever sinus infection kicked my butt #Saraselfie #gains,” she captioned the photo.

Lee’s fellow WWE wrestler, Bull James, has launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for Cory and their kids.

“We’re all shocked and saddened by the sudden death of Tough Enough winner Sara Lee,” the campaign — which has raised more than $50,000 of its $20,000 goal — read.

“As her loving husband, Cory, picks up the pieces and continues to raise their 3 children, the last thing anyone in that position wants to be worried about is money and paying for a funeral and everything else that comes along with it.

“The wrestling community has always been one to come together in the wake of tragedy and this is no different. Every penny raised from this will go directly to Cory and the kids.

“Thank you all in advance. RIP Sara, you were one of the good ones.”