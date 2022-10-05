Brad Pitt: Angelina Jolie Is LYING! She’s Turned My Kids Against Me!

Earlier this week, we reported on shocking new details about the incident that prompted Angelina Jolie to file for divorce from Brad Pitt back in 2016.

We previously knew that Pitt was involved in an altercation with his eldest child, and that the situation escalated to the point where Jolie felt she had no choice but to file for divorce.

These days, Pitt and Jolie are involved in a messy lawsuit pertaining to ownership of a vineyard that they purchased together during their marriage.

And Jolie’s latest filing portrays Pitt as a violently abusive husband and father.

According to the filing, Pitt “grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her” before allegedly turning on the children who were attempting to rescue their mother.

“At one point, he poured beer on Jolie; at another, he poured beer and red wine on the children,” the documents read.

“To get Jolie off his back, Pitt threw himself backwards into the airplane’s seats injuring Jolie’s back and elbow,” the filing continued.

“The children rushed in and all bravely tried to protect each other. Before it was over, Pitt choked one of the children and struck another in the face. Some of the children pleaded with Pitt to stop.”

Needless to say, that’s a pretty damning account.

But according to sources close to Pitt, it’s all lies.

Speaking with Radar Online, insiders argued that Jolie’s story is “constantly evolving” with each version offering amore damaging description of Pitt.

“She continues to rehash, revise and reimagine her description of an event that happened 6 years ago by adding completely untrue information each time she fails to get what she wants,” one source claimed, adding:

“Her story is constantly evolving.”

The insider went on to note that Jolie declined the opportunity to press charges against Pitt and did not share these details of his alleged assault at any previous point in the past six years.

“She had the opportunity to share information with law enforcement who made the decision not to press charges following their investigation,” the source continued.

“She had the chance to share this during the lengthy custody trial, which resulted in the judge granting 50-50 custody to Pitt following in-depth observations and analysis by doctors, therapists, and other experts,” the insider added.

“Her and her team go back to the same thing month after month with new and false information.”

Insiders tell TMZ that Angelina has launched a full-blown “hate campaign” against Pitt.

These sources say it’s unclear if her efforts will have any effect on his career, but they claim there’s already been an impact within the family, as Brad now has a “limited and strained relationship, because of her campaign of alienation.”

They also note that the winery lawsuit has “zero” to do with the allegations of abuse, but Jolie included an account in her filing anyway.

The FBI previously concluded that there was no reason to investigate Pitt, but Jolie responded by filing an anonymous lawsuit against agency.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as more information becomes available.