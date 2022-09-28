Leah Messer & Jaylan Mobley Drop Baby Bombshell: Are They Expecting a Boy?

From the moment they started dating, Leah Messer and Jaylan Mobley have been the subject of constant speculation from Teen Mom fans.

When these two were still getting to know each other, the public was convinced that they were secretly married, or that Leah was pregnant with Jaylan’s baby.

And if the fans wanted Leah and Jaylan to speed past the usual relationship milestones at breakneck speed, then it seems that the couple was more than happy to oblige them.

After less than a year of dating Messer and Mobley got engaged.

(And that development came after Jaylan bought a freakin’ house for Leah.)

Now, it seems that these lovebirds are already planning their next big step together:

Yes, as we learned from Tuesday’s episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Leah and Jaylan are talking very seriously about having a baby.

As is so often the case in Leah’s life, a quiet day at home became much more interesting when one of her daughter posed the sort of question that adults are afraid to ask.

“Do you think we’ll get siblings?” 12-year-old Aleeah asks.

“I do want to have a kid,” Jaylan admits before stating that he’d “prefer” a boy.

It was then that Leah dropped a bombshell by revealing that she thought she was done having kids.

“I didn’t intend on having any more children,” she said.

Leah quickly changed her tune, however, noting that she and Jaylan “have everything together, financially [and] emotionally” she’s now “open to it.”

Later in the episode, we see Leah conversing with Jaylan’s sister Jess and her friends about how it will be “different” raising a Black child.

“Hell yeah. There’s a lot that’s different about that. A lot that I get to learn, [that] me and Jay get to talk through,” Leah replied to Jess’ inquiry.

It was an honest answer that showed that Leah had previously given the matter some serious thought.

And while they haven’t made any sort of official announcement, it seems that Leah and Jaylan have decided to have at least one kid together.

It’ll be the first for Jaylan and the fourth for Leah.

After some rocky years, Leah has become an unexpected fan favorite, and many Teen Mom viewers have praised her obvious dedication to her children.

So it’ll be a joy to watch Leah become a mom for the fourth time.

And judging by how fast these two have moved in every other aspect of their relationship, they’ll probably get knocked up sooner rather than later!