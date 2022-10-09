Kody Brown Rewards 18-Year Old Daughter for Never Having Kissed a Boy

Kody Brown has quite an unusual view of marriage.

This much everyone knows, based on the reality star’s polygamous beliefs and his collection of spouses in Flagstaff, Arizona.

On this Sunday’s brand new episode of Sister Wives, however, we’ll learn that Kody has quite an unusual view of raising children, as well.

The installment will center on Kody and Christine’s daughter turning 18 years old.

In response to the occasion, the Browns will gather for a celebration.

There will be cake and gluten-free quiche and some beautiful Arizona weather… and some rather shocking statements made by the family patriarch.

“So you’re sweet 18. That’ll get you a new car. It’s worth it ’cause she didn’t waste her kisses on any stupid boys,” the proud dad declares at one point when discussing his teenage child via a sneak peek shared by Today.

In a confessional, Kody the offers a definition of the term sweet 18.

“A sweet 18 birthday party is a birthday party where the girl hasn’t been kissed,” he says on air.

“I don’t know where this term came from, it was something I was hearing in high school. A girl who hasn’t ever kissed a boy.”

It’s obviously fine if any young woman or young man chooses not to kiss anyone by this age or simply never has the opportunity to do so — but this marks the first time Kody has come right now and delved into his conservative belief system.

Kody Brown is irate in this photo. He’s reacting to the news that Christine no longer wants to be his sister wife.

“Young men and young women or men and women should both do the same thing,” the father of 18 continues in the footage.

“You protect yourself, you find trust before you’re driven mad with sexuality.”

Kody previously clashed with Ysabel when he insisted she choose either a return to in-person school amid the COVID-19 pandemic… or to spend time with her dad.

According to Christine, meanwhile, Kody’s treatment of Ysabel was a major reason behind her decision to leave last year.

“I think with my mom and my dad getting a divorce, if I’m honest I did see it coming,” Ysabel admits in a different scene from this same episode.

“But of course, I’m sad about it. I mean, sometimes it just doesn’t work out.

“And I’m happy that my mom will be able to find somebody who she’s really, really, really happy with.”

Ysabel looks a lot like her mom, Christine Brown, doesn’t she? What a resemblance!

Mykelti, another of Kody’s daughters, will join her husband Tony Padron for their own interview about Christine and Kody’s divorce on Sunday night.

“I was honestly relieved when I heard my mom was leaving my dad. They’re not happy, they’re not in love,” the 26-year-old says.

Tony agrees, stating for the TLC record:

“I thought it was a little inevitable. I can’t imagine any man being perfect enough to be able to handle four wives.”

Kody Brown is staring daggers into Christine in this scene from the first episode of Sister Wives Season 17.

Kody, for his part, is well aware that he doesn’t get along well with most of his children.

“I’ve got what feels like very strained relationships with a bunch of the kids,” he says.

“I’m not in a good place with everybody and it’s not that I’m trying to be angry or trying to hold them accountable in this moment or anything like that.

“I don’t feel like I’ve got the respect that I should have.”

Gosh, this guy sucks.