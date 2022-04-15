Kaley Cuoco: No More Marriages For Me, Thanks Very Much!

Sorry, fellas.

But Kaley Cuoco is off the market.

As a spouse, that is.

The actress -- best known for her roles on The Big Bang Theory and now on HBO Max's The Flight Attendant -- spokes to Glamour for the magazine's April issue and said she'll never walk down the aisle ever again,

"I will never get married again," Cuoco said simply, elaborating as follows:

"I would love to have a long-lasting relationship or a partnership.

"But I will never get married again.

"Absolutely not. You can literally put that on the cover."

Cuoco has been married twice.

Most recently, the star exchanged vows with Karl Cook in 2018 and then filed to divorce him in 2021.

"Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions," the pair's statement read at the time.

"We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together.

"There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary."

As for what went wrong?

“She has a big career and puts that first in her life," a source told People Magazine last year.

"It’s basically a growing apart and each pursuing separate interests."

According to this same source, Kaley and Karl hadn't "spent that much time together" by the time they went their separate ways.

Before her marriage to Cook, Cuoco went through another divorce.

The actress was married to tennis player Ryan Sweeting from 2013 to 2016.

It ended in uglier fashion, too, with rumors swirling shortly after their split that Sweeting had been dumb enough to cheat on his wife.

After their breakup, likely wounded by the allegedly cheating and apparently by the individual Sweeting turned into, Cuoco told Cosmopolitan she doubted marriage was in her future ... before she met Cook, that is.

"I honestly thought I wouldn't get married again. My ex ruined that word for me," Cuoco said in 2018

"I married someone the first time who completely changed.

"The person I ended up with was not the person I originally met. And that wasn't my fault — that was his."