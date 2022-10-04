Matt Roloff: Yup, A New Season of Little People, Big World is Coming!

Can’t we all just get along?

Yes, according to Matt Roloff.

Late last week, the Little People, Big World patriarch shared an unexpected photo of himself at his family farm… celebrating the property’s most lucrative and popular season, along with a handful of loved ones.

There was girlfriend Caryn Chander; son Jacob, his young son and his wife, Isabel; and also Matt’s ex-wife, Amy, and her second husband, Chris Marek.

It’s pumpkin season on the farm! And look at how many Roloffs have gathered around for the occasion.

“First weekend of 2022 Pumpkin Season in the books.. A giant success despite the challenging supply chains and crazy economics…,” Roloff wrote as a caption to the snapshot above, adding:

“The good news is they filmed Saturday so you all at home will be able to eventually enjoy it as if you were here with us! #lpbw

“Big Big thanks to @amyjroloff and Chris …

“And of course @isabelsofiarock @jacobroloff45, Caryn and all our amazing staff who go beyond call to put our Fall Festival on year after year…”

Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler are out and about and having a blast in this photo.

Did you catch that one key line?

Matt said they were “filming,” presumably making a reference to a TLC camera crew and presumably, therefore, confirming that new Little People, Big World episodes are on the way.

This is something Amy had also previously teased.

YES!

The father of four, meanwhile, concluded his caption as follows:

“Big new announcement in the near future @rolofffarms.”

One can only assume this means the farm has been sold.

Back in May, Matt took many social media followers by surprise when he announced that 16 acres of the property would soon belong to someone else — although he recently explained that he hasn’t had any takers yet.

What a lovely photo here of Jacob Rolloff, his wife, his nephew and his famous dad, Matt.

“Well the cats out of the bag. I want to make sure You all hear the big news directly from me,” wrote Matt back then.

“All of @rolofffarms has brought me and our family great joy for the past 30+ years!

“Today 16 acres of the farms 109 acres go up for sale including our original family home and bright red barn.

“It’s a tiny bit scary but mostly exciting. ….its time to move toward the next season of life.”

Matt Roloff it taking something very seriously in this photo, as he addresses the TLC cameras.

In response to this decision? YIKES!

Son Matt Roloff fired back at his dad, trashing him as cowardly and manipulative for alleging that his kids turned down the chance to buy this same farm.

Tagging his father directly online, Zach wrote this spring “this post is extremely misguided and false. My dad is manipulating the narrative right now before the season comes out.”

Concluded Zach at the time, simply blasting his parent:

Once again like he has for most of his life not taking responsibility for his own actions and blaming others.

Dragging the family drama that he created and then manipulate the fan base to make himself come out okay.

This post his a new shocking low of cowardice and manipulation of his family and kids for his own gain.

Sounds like quite the storyline for Little People, Big World Season 24, doesn’t it?