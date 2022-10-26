Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown Cut Ties with Donda Sports Amidst Kanye West Antisemitism Scandal

Your antisemitic tirades are so bad that even companies with Nazi histories are cutting ties with Kanye West.

He lost countless deals, many of his remaining fans, and all of this has cost him his billionaire status.

And though malefactors and grifters have encouraged him along the way, Kanye has no one to blame but himself.

Now, both Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown are parting ways with Donda Sports.

Kanye West has been banned from Instagram. The move comes after Kanye hurled racial slurs at comedian Trevor Noah.

On Tuesday, October 25, both NFL star Aaron Donald and NBA player Jaylen Brown took to social media to make an announcement.

Both athletes have broken ties with Kanye West’s Donda Sports agency. Brown had been the first to sign with the agency.

The reason is simple: after years of alarming statements and outright bigotry, Kanye’s antisemitic remarks were the final straw.

Aaron Donald and his wife, Erica, issued a joint statement.

“The recent comments and displays of hate and antisemitism,” they cited, referring to Kanye’s bigoted remarks.

The joint statement continued: “are the exact opposite of how we choose to live our lives and raise our children.”

“We find them to be irresponsible and go against everything we believe in as a family,” they affirmed.

“As parents and members of society, we felt a responsibility to send a clear message,” they wrote.

The message is “that hateful words and actions have consequences and that we must do better as human beings.”

“We do not feel our beliefs, voices and actions belong anywhere near a space,” they wrote.

They refer to a space “that misrepresents and oppresses people of any background, ethnicity, or race.”

Erica and Aaron Donald noted: “We’ve had the pleasure of working with many incredible people along the way.”

“And,” the couple’s joint statement expressed, “hope to continue to use our platform to uplift and support other families, children, and communities.”

From here on out, they hope to do so “through positive outreach.”

The same day, Jaylen Brown took to Twitter to explain how he has had a change of heart since he last spoke on the topic.

Initially, Brown had said that he does not “condone” West’s bigoted tirade, but didn’t plan to leave Donda Sports.

“In the past 24 hours, I’ve been able to reflect and better understand,” he began on Twitter.

Brown now knows “how my previous statements lack clarity in expressing my stance against recent insensitive public remarks and actions.”

“For that, I apologize,” he wrote. “And in this, I seek to be as clear as possible.”

Brown affirmed: “I have always, and will always, continue to stand strongly against any antisemitism.”

He also listed: “hate speech, misrepresentation, and oppressive rhetoric of any kind.”

“In light of that, after sharing in conversations,” Brown explained.

“I now recognize that there are times when my voice and my position can’t coexist in spaces that don’t correspond with my stance or my values,” he acknowledged.

“And, for that reason, I am terminating my association with Donda Sports,” Brown announced.

“I do seek to continue providing mentorship, love, and support to the incredible children, faculty, and young athletes,” Brown wrote.

These are people “with whom I’ve been grateful to form bonds and relationships with during my time with Donda Academy.”

But Kanye has made his brand toxic. In choosing bigotry, he has made himself untouchable. Except, of course, by the grifters who egged him on to begin with.